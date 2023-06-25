Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honkers walk off league-best Stingers on Ben North sacrifice fly

Rochester snapped a three-game losing streak and beat NWL-best Willmar on Saturday night.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:54 PM

ROCHESTER — Tyler White scored on a Ben North sacrifice fly in the 13th inning to give the Rochester Honkers a 5-4, 13-inning victory over Northwoods League-best Willmar Saturday night at Mayo Field.

The Honkers improve to 15-12 and are now a 1/2 game back of Thunder Bay and Duluth for first in the Great Plains East Division. The Stingers fall to 19-6 overall.

The game went into extras tied at 3.

Both teams scored a pair of runs in the second.

Find more news important to you

Kimo Fukofuka blasted his team-best sixth home run, a two-run blast to knot the game up at 2 for the Honkers.

The Stingers took the lead in the fifth, scoring on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. The run was charged to starter Matthew Brock, who allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Honkers tied it in the eighth with a bases loaded walk.

Each team would score in the 10th.

Ben North delivered the game-tying, run-scoring single for Rochester and it was North again which came on with runners on the corners and nobody out.

North would come through with the sacrifice fly to score White, who started the inning as the designated runner at second. The Honkers won despite having just six hits.

Will Lavin earned the win for the Honkers.

He struck out seven, allowing just one unearned run on one hit in 4 2/3 innings. The Honkers bullpen as a whole didn't allow an earned run 8 2/3 innings.

Rochester will go for the sweep of the two-game series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Link to full box score

