Honkers win streak snapped at three, fall to first half division champion St. Cloud

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers saw their three-game win streak snapped as they fell to the St. Cloud Rox 7-5 Friday night in front of 627 people at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 2-1 in the second half and 17-20 overall, while the Rox are 3-0, 28-8.

The Honkers trailed 4-0 after the Rox scored a pair in their second and third innings, before Michael Brown smacked a three-run home run to cut it to 4-3. It was Brown's second homer of the season.

But that would be all the Rochester offense could do until the ninth inning in which the Rox had pushed the lead up to 7-3.

Will Asby — in the lineup for the first time since June 22 — hit a solo shot in the Honkers ninth. Michael Brown then collected his fourth RBI of the game when he doubled home Alex Pimental to put the tying run at the plate with one out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, Zachary Meddings and Alex Ritzer were retired in order to end the contest.

Noah Rooney took the loss for the Honkers, allowing four runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts in five innings. The Rox pitching staff held the Honkers to just six hits with Hunter Day earning the win. He improved to 4-0 by allowing three runs on four hits.

The Honkers and Rox close out their two-game series on Saturday at Mayo Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score