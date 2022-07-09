SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers win streak snapped at three, fall to first half division champion St. Cloud

The Honkers are now 2-1 in the second half and 17-20 overall.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 08, 2022 10:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers saw their three-game win streak snapped as they fell to the St. Cloud Rox 7-5 Friday night in front of 627 people at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 2-1 in the second half and 17-20 overall, while the Rox are 3-0, 28-8.

Also Read
081221-HONKERS-7023.jpg
Sports
Two Honkers, Regino and Trumper, selected for Northwoods League All-Star Game
The 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids.
July 08, 2022 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers rally from 4-0 deficit to dust the Mud Puppies
The Rochester Honkers defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-4 in Northwoods League baseball.
July 07, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

The Honkers trailed 4-0 after the Rox scored a pair in their second and third innings, before Michael Brown smacked a three-run home run to cut it to 4-3. It was Brown's second homer of the season.

But that would be all the Rochester offense could do until the ninth inning in which the Rox had pushed the lead up to 7-3.

Will Asby — in the lineup for the first time since June 22 — hit a solo shot in the Honkers ninth. Michael Brown then collected his fourth RBI of the game when he doubled home Alex Pimental to put the tying run at the plate with one out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, Zachary Meddings and Alex Ritzer were retired in order to end the contest.

Noah Rooney took the loss for the Honkers, allowing four runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts in five innings. The Rox pitching staff held the Honkers to just six hits with Hunter Day earning the win. He improved to 4-0 by allowing three runs on four hits.

The Honkers and Rox close out their two-game series on Saturday at Mayo Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Alex Martin season over
Sports
Millville's Alex Martin to retire from pro motocross at end of season
After 14 seasons as a professional motocross rider, Millville native Alex Martin has announced he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. His announcement comes eight days before Martin will ride at his home track, likely for the final time as a full-time pro.
July 08, 2022 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
MADDEN.GOPHER.50.jpg
Sports
Pneumonia is no problem: S.C. driver recovers from illness, wins Gopher 50 opener
Chris Madden won his last race before taking a month off from the Lucas Oil Late Models Series to recover from pneumonia. The veteran driver from Gray Court, S.C., won Thursday night in his first race back, earning the $5,000 winner's check at Deer Creek Speedway on the opening night of the Gopher 50.
July 08, 2022 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC one step away from winning league title
Med City FC routed Minnesota TwinStars FC 8-1 on Wednesday, scoring five first-half goals.
July 08, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Royals vs. Muskies
Sports
Rochester Royals believe 2022 season can be state-championship special
The Rochester Royals amateur baseball team have their sights set on a possible Class B state title this summer.
July 08, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck