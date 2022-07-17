Honkers win third straight, knocking off first half division champion Rox

ST. CLOUD — Fueled by a three-run first and second inning, the Rochester Honkers won their third consecutive game by knocking off the St. Cloud Rox 10-6 Saturday night in St. Cloud.

The Honkers are now 6-3 in the second half and 21-22 overall, while St. Cloud is now 8-3, 33-11.

All-star Nico Regino smacked his first home run of the season with a three-run shot in the first to get Rochester on the board. The Rox responded right back with a three-run inning of their own, before the Honkers answered right back by capitalizing off of two St. Cloud errors to tally a three-run second to take a 6-3 lead.

After a scoreless third, Rochester blew it open with a four-run fourth. Kevin Dowdell delivered an RBI single before eventually coming around to score on a wild pitch. Dowdell finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Zachary Meddings then delivered a two-run double to push the lead up to 10-3. He also finished with a pair of hits.

The Honkers were able to close it out from there, thanks — in part — because of reliever Sebastian Mejia. The right-hander from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi earned the save, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

The two teams wrap up the series Sunday in St. Cloud. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

