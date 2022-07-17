SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers win third straight, knocking off first half division champion Rox

Three-run first and second innings set the tone as Rochester improves to 6-3 in the second half and 21-22 overall.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 16, 2022 10:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. CLOUD — Fueled by a three-run first and second inning, the Rochester Honkers won their third consecutive game by knocking off the St. Cloud Rox 10-6 Saturday night in St. Cloud.

The Honkers are now 6-3 in the second half and 21-22 overall, while St. Cloud is now 8-3, 33-11.

Also Read
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers race past mistake-prone Bucks
The Rochester Honkers won for the second straight game, this time blasting the Waterloo Bucks 11-2.
July 15, 2022 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Offense outburst leads Honkers past Bucks
Zachery Meddings led an offense that smashed 15 hits by going 5-for-6 as Rochester improved to 3-4 in the second half and 19-22 overall.
July 14, 2022 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

All-star Nico Regino smacked his first home run of the season with a three-run shot in the first to get Rochester on the board. The Rox responded right back with a three-run inning of their own, before the Honkers answered right back by capitalizing off of two St. Cloud errors to tally a three-run second to take a 6-3 lead.

After a scoreless third, Rochester blew it open with a four-run fourth. Kevin Dowdell delivered an RBI single before eventually coming around to score on a wild pitch. Dowdell finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Zachary Meddings then delivered a two-run double to push the lead up to 10-3. He also finished with a pair of hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers were able to close it out from there, thanks — in part — because of reliever Sebastian Mejia. The right-hander from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi earned the save, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

The two teams wrap up the series Sunday in St. Cloud. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Link to full box score

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Millville Motocross 2022
Sports
Photos: AMA Pro Motocross round 7 at Spring Creek
Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota hosted round 7 of the AMA Motocross Championship on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
July 16, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Alex Martin season over
Sports
A thank-you card brought to life: Millville says so long to A-Mart
Millville native Alex Martin rode at his home track on Saturday, for what is likely his final time in his professional motocross career. Though he still has five races remaining in the season, the crowd at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville and Martin's fellow riders sent him out on a high note.
July 16, 2022 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Alex.Martin.2021.JPG
Sports
Millville's Martin living in the moment as pro motocross career winds down
Alex Martin made his pro motocross debut at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, 14 years ago. Saturday, he'll race there for the last time as a pro, when the AMA Pro Motocross championship series makes its annual stop at the track.
July 14, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
091820.MX.MILLER.jpg
Sports
Miller battling injury, focused on riding well at Millville in front of hometown crowd
Rochester's Henry Miller plans to race in the AMA Pro Motocross nationals at his home track -- Spring Creek MX Park near Millville -- for the fifth time in his pro career. He'll be battling through a shoulder injury during Saturday's races, but he said "I can definitely ride."
July 14, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman