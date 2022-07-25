Horvath blasts his way to powerful start in Cape Cod League

Mac Horvath of Rochester is off to a powerful start in his first two weeks playing in the Cape Cod League.

Horvath, who plays college ball at the University of North Carolina, is a member of the Bourne Braves in the Cape Cod, a wood-bat league for college players similar to the Northwoods League.

In his first nine games with Bourne, Horvath was hitting .297 (11-for-37) with four home runs, two doubles, eight runs scored and 11 RBIs. He had a .972 OPS and had also stolen three bases.

Horvath, a third baseman who turned 21 last Friday, is coming off a sophomore season at North Carolina in which he hit .268 with 18 home runs, 15 doubles, 53 RBIs and 64 runs scored. He stole 19 bases on 22 attempts and had an OPS of .947.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Horvath was draft eligible, but he was not selected in the amateur draft held July 17-19. He is thought to have had a signing price well in excess of $1,000,000, which likely caused some teams to shy away from selecting him.

Jeff Milene, who owns Rochester Batting Cages, has heard from scouts that Horvath — who played at Rochester Century and for the Rochester Honkers — could be a candidate to be selected in the first round of the draft next year. A strong showing the rest of this summer will only help his cause.

“The Cape has so much credibility that a good finish in the Cape is going to set him up really well for next year,” Milene said.

——

Oscar Uribe, a veteran coach and educator, has been named the boys soccer coach at Winona High School.

Uribe has been a soccer coach for more than 15 years, including at Winona State University and Saint Mary’s University. He has also coached at the high school and youth levels.

“As the head coach at WSHS, I will empower players to make successful choices on and off the field,” Uribe said. “I will support their personal athletic goals, and I will ensure that I help the players with the college recruiting process.

“I will promote the best soccer experience by implementing innovative coaching and motivational practices.”

Uribe takes over for Garrett Ping, who coached the Winhawks for two seasons and had a 15-11-3 record. The Winhawks were 11-6-1 during the 2021 season and they earned the top seed for the Section 1AA tournament. They lost to Austin in the section semifinals in both seasons that Ping was the coach.

Uribe said he will use his personal experiences — including his challenges as a college and professional athlete, English language learner and immigrant — to connect with students and diverse community members to grow together as a soccer community.

——

Jordan Bale has been hired as the new varsity baseball coach at Byron High School.

He replaces Ryan Hanson who stepped down following the 2022 spring season. The Bears were the Section 1AAA runners-up each of the past two seasons under Hanson and they posted a stellar 37-10 record in that span. That included a 20-4 record this spring and the Bears also won the Hiawatha Valley League title with a perfect 15-0 mark in conference play.

Bale is a 2012 Byron grad who played baseball for the Bears. He currently teaches fourth grade in the Byron school district.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .