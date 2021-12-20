Hurt playing for Memphis Hustle in G League

Rochester's Matthew Hurt is currently playing for the Memphis Hustle in the G League, a minor-league professional basketball league under the NBA.

Hurt, a John Marshall grad, played two seasons at Duke University before opting for the NBA draft. After going undrafted last June, he was signed by the Houston Rockets. Hurt, a 6-foot-9 forward, was let go by the Rockets and then signed with the Memphis Grizzlies.The Grizzlies assigned Hurt to their G League affiliate, the Hustle.

Hurt is one of 12 active players for the Hustle and he is having a solid season. The 21-year-old has played in eight of 12 games for the Hustle and he is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game.

He has averaged just fewer than 30 minutes and is shooting 42.5% from the floor (34-for-80), including 34.6% from 3-point range (18-for-52). He is also hitting free throws at a 77.8% clip.

Hurt will be playing in the area when the Hustle face the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. The Iowa Wolves are the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League team and play at Wells Fargo Arena. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN+.

Two former University of Minnesota players are also currently in the G League. Amir Coffey plays for the Agua Caliente Clippers and Daniel Oturu plays for the Windy City Bulls.

The base salary for players in the G League is $37,000 for the 2021-22 season, which lasts about five months.

Rochester's Katilyn Steffes has been named an All-American in junior college volleyball for the 2021 season.

Steffes, a John Marshall grad, plays for Iowa Central Community College. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter earned NJCAA Division II All-America honors after helping the Tritons post a 42-3 record.

Central Iowa was ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA D-II poll for a majority of the season. Steffes helped the Tritons reach the national semifinals for the second consecutive season. They finished fourth in the national tournament this season.

Steffes led Iowa Central with 510 kills, averaging 4.21 kills per set. She ranked fourth in total kills in the nation. She also had 374 digs and 79 blocks while averaging 4.8 points per set.

In the spring, Steffes was named to the All-Tournament team at NJCAA D-II National Tournament.

Rochester's Kate Holtan, who plays Division III volleyball at Gustavus Adolphus College, has been selected to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America Volleyball Team.

Academic All-America Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Holtan, a management major with a 3.78 grade-point average, played and started in 128 career matches in her four-plus seasons. She helped Gustavus achieve a 96-32 overall record, including the 2018 and 2021 MIAC regular season and playoff championships, and the 2017 NCAA region title.

She was recently named AVCA Third Team All-America, is also a three-time All-America honorable mention selection, four-time AVCA All-Central Region Team member, and a four-time MIAC All-Conference Team member.

This season, Holtan was voted the MIAC Player of the Year. She holds the Gustavus program record with 1,711 career kills and an average of 3.68 kills per set. She ranks fifth in program history with 1,289 career digs and is one of two players in program history with at least 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. Her 478 kills this season ranked first in the MIAC and are the second most in program history.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .