Iowa runner Ali makes impressive Med City Marathon debut

ROCHESTER — For Ali Ali it was a marathon debut.

For Michael Walentiny, it was another close race — and another second-place finish.

And for runners from Iowa, it was a dominating performance.

It was the 27th running of the Med City Marathon on Saturday, a historic day to be sure. It was the first time the event was not held on Memorial Day weekend and also the first time it was held on a Saturday.

Preliminary races — a 5K and the Kids Marathon — were run late Friday afternoon and on a rainy Friday night.

Runners from the Hawkeye state were out in full force, led by Ali Ali, a 24–year-old from Waterloo, who won the marathon in 2:38.54.

Walentiny, from LewIston, was the defending champion and came within seconds of a repeat performance. He was clocked in 2:39.02, a time better than when he won a year ago (2:39.46).

Michael Walentiny of Lewiston runs during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester. Walentiny, who won the race in 2022, finished second this time. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sam Madson, 24, of Cedar Falls was third in 2:50.10, Tim Aldrich of Milwaukee was fourth in 2:50.22 and Colin Day of Cedar Falls was fifth in 2:50.35.

In other words, three Iowans in the top five. It was Madson who got the Iowa ball rolling.

"I don’t remember exactly when it was, but Sam came up with the idea of running a marathon in Rochester,” said Ali Ali. “At the time it sounded like a good idea and besides, you know, it was a long ways off.”

And then, just like that, it was race day.

“I didn’t really know what to expect or what strategy to use,” he said. “No idea.”

A marathon novice, he struggled toward the end, especially the last four miles.

“Boy, they were tough,” he said. “My left hamstring was hurting pretty good.”

It was Ali Ali, Madson and Walentiny going back and forth for most of the way. Madson fell behind the leaders around the 14th mile and then it was Ali Ali and Walentiny who went neck-and-neck until the end.

Sam Madson of Cedar Falls, Iowa, left, and Ali Ali of Waterloo, Iowa, run past Silver Lake during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I had a rough start to the race until about mile 6,” Ali Ali said, “but then I started to feel better. At mile 10, I started to feel tired. I was OK until mile 16 and then that hill on mile 20 really got my attention.”

Ebb and flow.

“That would be a good description,” he said.

Ali Ali works for Eurofins in Waterloo. He was raised in Cedar Falls and started competitive running (cross country and track) in the seventh grade and continued for four years at Wartburg College.

“Back then, in middle school, I had no idea what cross country was,” he said. “It sure caught on for me and over the years I’ve run just about every distance. I’m one who likes a new challenge so a marathon was next on the list.”

Next? He may be hooked.

“I’m thinking of running the Chicago Marathon (fall) and today I also qualified for Boston, so who knows,” he said. “This (today) was good.

“I’ve never been to Rochester before and I really got to love the trails. It was a great way to see the city.”

You may have noticed, Ali Ali loves to run, and he really hasn’t stopped since middle school.

But his marathon training was curtailed for a month (March 20 to April 20) in observance of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer and reflection. Marathon training was very low on the totem pole and, in fact, his daily mileage was limited to no more than a couple of miles a day.

“So my serious training for my first marathon was squeezed into about three weeks. These last four weeks so I really didn’t know what to expect today.

“The head-to-head competition really helped, that made all the difference in the world,” he said. “I honestly don’t know if I could have done this today by myself.”

This was the fifth Med City for Walentiny, who has knocked on the door each time. He had a fifth and third-place finish the first two and the past three years he has finished second, first and second.

In a nutshell Walentiny was within seconds of three straight wins and in the ballpark for the last five Med City races.

“As you can see I really enjoy the race," said the 35-year-old Walentiny, who calls Lewiston home.

“The last four miles today were really close, back-and-forth,” he said, “and I tried to sprint at the end but just ran out of gas.

“That happens. I have no complaints.

“And I plan to be back.”

An overcast morning greeted the runners on Saturday with a prevailing wind from the east.

All in all a good day to run, especially for those who made the trek up from Iowa.