Is that a rooster? Ken 'Bernie' Adams turning heads at race tracks with unique stock car

SPRING VALLEY — Bright red, with piercing white/yellow eyes, Ken "Bernie" Adams' stock car is one of the easiest to spot on the track at Deer Creek Speedway.

The car known affectionately as the "Red Rooster" is one of the more popular, often leaving first-time fans asking the question, "Wait, is that a rooster?"

Their eyes aren't deceiving them.

Being a volunteer firefighter for 40 years, Adams has always had a little bias towards a color and his thought process was, "why not lean into it?"

"I have always loved red," Adams said. "It's as simple as that. And both my grandsons are red (headed)."

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, the Red Rooster was born.

Before then, Adams drove a derby car for nearly three decades. It wasn't until 2004 when his wife and children rented a stock car for him to drive around the Cresco Speedway in Cresco, Iowa, for his 40th birthday that his stock-car racing addiction began. He finished eighth that day. Two months later, he found himself driving up to Minneapolis to buy a car.

The rooster has been on and off since.

It had been off the last two seasons, but has reemerged this summer.

"It was time to bring it back," Adams said.

The rooster wrap — like always — is done by Kenneth's son Kory, who runs Adams Graphix — a graphic shop in Stacyville, Iowa. Kory does a few other drivers' cars as well as his own car.

He started his own racing career a couple of years after his father did. Now, the two combine to form Adams Racing. To say it has worked out pretty well for the Red Rooster is perhaps an understatement.

"When we had two cars, I paid less for his first machine than it costs for two wraps," Ken said. "Now I get mine for free."

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, there are other benefits as well.

Those two are understandably close.

In fact, the two not only race together and also are both volunteer firefighters in Iowa, with Kory being the chief.

"It goes all right," Kory said with a bit of a chuckle.

"Been through it all and seen it all," Ken chimed in.

Overall, racing has become a family affair for the Adams. Kory met his wife — Shannon "The Cannon," who is known for her work with the Speedway's T-shirt cannon and has worked at Deer Creek since 2013 — at the Speedway. The two welcomed their first child last summer.

Ken's grandsons with the red hair were at Pink Out Night on June 17 and more often than not there are a few Adams who make the 40-minute drive from Stacyville. Both Ken and Kory have campers at the Speedway for the summer.

"It's something we can all do as a family," Kory said. "This track is great. And the car counts have been crazy this year. The sport is in a good spot."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Knock on wood, this is the best track around," Ken said. "Easily."

Ken isn't sure how much longer he and the Red Rooster will be able to race. He had back surgery a couple of years ago and now is limited to about 10 races a year.

"We raced — what? — nine nights last year... and (Kory) had a baby," Ken said. "So that cut into his career of racing. So I don't know how much longer."

For Ken, it's never about the money. He just loves to do it — he placed 14th in the hobby stock feature on Saturday at Deer Creek — and will continue until his body tells him no.

"You do it because you enjoy it," Ken said. "You don't make money. Nobody does it for the money. I mean, even if you won every night... We do it because we enjoy it."