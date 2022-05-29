SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
It's a family affair for women's Med City Marathon champion

Mother, father and baby went on a winning (stroller) ride as Lori Russell claimed her first Med City Marathon title.

Med City Marathon
Rochester's Lori Russell crosses the finish line of the Med City Marathon on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Russell finished first in the women's full-length category with a final time of 3:04:13.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet
By By Paul Christian, special to the Post Bulletin
May 29, 2022 04:28 PM
We celebrated Mother’s Day three weeks ago.

Lori Russell celebrated it on Sunday.

“It turned out to be a special day,” she said.

Russell won the Med City Marathon, rather easily in 3:04.13. She was more than 18 minutes faster than second-place finisher Sarah Lancour of Janesville, Wis. (3:22.59).

It was more than an individual victory for Russell, however. It was a family victory.

She ran the first half of the marathon with her husband, Luke Russell, and son Rupert, who is just 1.

Luke rolled him in a baby stroller.

“Worked out fine,” she said. “It was kind of neat having Rupert right there.”

Rupert just celebrated his first birthday a little over a week ago, on May 20.

Obviously, Lori has returned to running shape.

“My feet hurt like crazy,” she said, “but other than that I’m OK. My shoes got wet because of the rain and my feet were going back and forth, so that wasn’t fun. But I enjoyed the race.”

“We live in Rochester but it’s the first time I entered this race. I liked it. Who wouldn’t?”

A few weeks ago, Lori came home and said to her husband, “Guess what, we are entered in the Med City. So here we are.”

Luke is a good runner, too; he finished 12th in the half marathon with a time of 1:25.26. He’s finished three marathons but this was his first half.

“He kept things under control, especially the first few miles,” Lori said. “It was downhill and with the wind at your back it would have been easy to start too fast.”

While some runners stopped during the thunderstorm, Lori kept on moving. She was at around mile 17 at the time.

“It cooled me off some,” she said.

Lori, 37, has lived in Rochester for four years. She works at Imanis Life Services.

“What did I expect today?,” she queried. “ I was hoping to get as close to 3 hours as possible. But winning, you never know who is going to show up for a race.

“It just happened.”

Her personal best marathon is 2:56.11 set in Columbus, Ohio. Russell also plans on running the Twin Cities Marathon in October.

Erin Milan-Towns of Madison, Wis., finished third in 3:23. Lauren Koehler of Byron was fourth in 3:25.23 and former Med City winner (2017) Jessica Rollie of Rochester was fifth in 3:28.55.

Rupert Russell enjoyed the ride of his life on Sunday, one that eventually led to an appearance in the winner’s circle.

