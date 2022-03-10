'It's a whole new season': Grizzlies prepare to start NA3HL playoffs against 'fired up' Wausau

Justin Wright has been through the North American 3 Hockey League playoffs before.

He was a huge part of the Rochester Grizzlies’ team that advanced all the way to the league championship game a year ago — a team that was physically beaten up by the time it fell to rival North Iowa in the Fraser Cup championship.

In other words, if anyone on this year’s Grizzlies can speak to how much the intensity will be ramped up — beginning this weekend — it’s Wright.

“It’s a whole new season,” the Grizzlies captain and second-leading scorer said. “Everyone’s 0-0 now. Everyone has the same record.”

In other words, there’s no chance the NA3HL Central Division regular-season champion Grizzlies will be looking past this weekend’s division playoff semifinal series against the rival Wausau Cyclones.

Not only is it playoff time, but the Cyclones will come to the Rochester Recreation Center for Game 1 of the best 2-out-of-3 series on Friday night with some momentum and a world of confidence. After being swept by the Grizzlies in a pair of close games on their home ice two weeks ago, the Cyclones closed their regular season last weekend by sweeping second-place Peoria — a team that pushed the Grizzlies for the division title down to the final two weeks of the regular season.

“The guys who haven’t been through it before, they just have to go through it,” Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff said of the intensity difference between the regular season and the postseason. “It’s hard to simulate it. We try to do that in practice, but it’s hard to understand until you go through it.”

Game 1 of the first-round playoff series is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Rec Center. The teams will travel to Wausau for Game 2 at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. A Game 3, if necessary, will be back in Rochester at 1 p.m. Sunday. The winner will move on to the best-of-3 Central Division finals next weekend against the winner of the other Central Division semifinal series between No. 2 seed Peoria (Ill.) and No. 3 Oregon (Wis.).

Rochester (38-6-3) holds a 6-1-1 record against Wausau (21-24-2) this season, including sweeping all four games against the Cyclones in February. As Wright said, though, it’s a new season now and the only thing the Grizzlies’ regular-season division title means right now is that they have home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the postseason.

“I expect (Wausau) to come in with a lot of energy,” Ratzloff said. “They’re getting pucks on the net and getting to the net. That’s playoff hockey.

“That’s what we’ve talked about, too. We have to get away from wanting to be pretty all the time, and just get it done. We can’t take anyone lightly. A hot goaltender a couple of bounces loses you a game this time of year.”

The Grizzlies come into the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the league. They have won five consecutive games — all against division opponents who qualified for the playoffs — and are 14-0-1 in their past 15 games.

Led by Hastings native Kyle Bauer (24-31—55) and Wright (19-29—48), the Grizzlies lead the division this season in goals scored (4.40 per game). With veteran goalie Zach Wiese in net, Rochester also leads the division goals allowed (1.72 per game). Wiese was named the Central Division Star of the Week last week, after allowing one total goal as Rochester swept Oregon to close the regular season. Wiese is 20-2-2 this season with a 1.70 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and four shutouts.

Wausau goalie Zach Dosan (10-12-1, 3.03, .921) has been tough for Rochester to beat this season, but he hasn’t played in the Cyclones’ past four games. If he can’t or doesn’t go this weekend, Wausau will likely roll with Mitch Miscevich (9-10-1, 3.44, .909) in net.

With the series alternating home sites, Ratzloff said a strong performance — and a win — in Game 1 is imperative.

“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s huge, not only to win at home, but to set the tone that ‘if you want to beat us, this is what you’re going to have to compete against.’”

TALE OF THE TAPE

STATISTIC WAUSAU ROCHESTER Record 21-24-2 38-6-3 Goals Scored 122 (2.60/gm.) 207 (4.40/gm.) Goals Allowed 159 (3.38/gm.) 81 (1.72/gm.) Power Play 25-127 (19.7%) 25-86 (29.1%) Penalty Kill 87-115 (75.7%) 82-101 (81.2%) Save pct. 91.5% 93.1%

HEAD TO HEAD

A look at the regular-season series between the Rochester Grizzlies and Wausau Cyclones. Rochester leads 6-1-1. The home team is listed in all capital letters:



DATE WINNING TEAM LOSING TEAM Nov. 5, 2021 Wausau 4 ROCHESTER 2 Nov. 6, 2021 ROCHESTER 3 Wausau 2 Nov. 26, 2021 Rochester 4 WAUSAU 2 Nov. 27, 2021 WAUSAU 3 Rochester 2 (OT) Feb. 11, 2022 ROCHESTER 2 Wausau 0 Feb. 12, 2022 ROCHESTER 8 Wausau 0 Feb. 25, 2022 Rochester 5 WAUSAU 0 Feb. 26, 2022 Rochester 4 WAUSAU 2

TEAM LEADERS