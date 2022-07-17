Jeremy Martin itching to get back on track; Dungey, Miller make Millville returns

MILLVILLE — Jeremy Martin's debut as a television pro motocross analyst was, by all accounts, a tremendous success.

Martin offered keen insight that only a current rider on the AMA Pro Motocross championship series could offer, during Saturday's MavTV broadcast of the pro nationals at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park.

Martin also offered some insight about his own plans for the remainder of the 2022 season.

When the former two-time 250 Class motocross national champion suffered a shoulder injury in early March, it not only ended his supercross season, but it was speculated that it would keep him out of the entire 2022 motocross season as well.

That may not be the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five races remain in the season, with the series moving to Washougal, Wash., for Round 8 on Saturday, July 23, before a two-week break. Then it's four consecutive weeks of racing to close the season — Aug. 13 at Unadilla (New Berlin, N.Y.); Aug. 20 at Budds Creek (Mechanicsville, Md.); Aug. 27 at Ironman Raceway (Crawfordsville, Ind.); and Sept. 3 at Fox Raceway (Pala, Calif.).

While calling the races on TV Saturday with play-by-play man Jason Weigandt, Martin was clearly aching to be out on the track competing.

"This (broadcasting) is a cool new challenge for me," Martin said on air, "but, man, that track looks good. If we can get going in the next four or five weeks, maybe we can give it a try at (Pala)."

Martin last finished a motocross round 11 months ago, when he won the overall at Budds Creek on Aug. 21, 2021. He then raced in two supercross rounds this year — placing fourth in Minneapolis on Feb. 19 and second in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 26. He suffered his shoulder injury in a practice session eight days later.

"I love the feeling of competition; do I have what it takes today?" Martin said on Saturday's broadcast. "When the gate drops, can I overcome everything? Being a veteran, I think about things a little differently than maybe a rookie would. ... I like the challenge."

Tomac's last ride at Millville?

Saturday marked Eli Tomac's 12th start at Millville as a professional rider. And it marked another strong showing for the veteran from Cortez, Colo., a three-time 450 Class AMA motocross national champion.

Much of the attention of the Spring Creek crowd Saturday was focused on hometown fan favorite Alex Martin, who was riding on his home track for the final time as a full-time pro. Martin recently announced his plans to retire at the end of this season.

It's also possible that Saturday marked Tomac's final ride at Spring Creek.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Tomac re-signed with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing Team for 2023 back in mid-May, he announced that the contract is solely for the supercross season.

While much can change between now and the start of the 2023 motocross season in 10 months, there's also the possiblity that Tomac will latch on full-time with the upstart World Supercross Championship, a new FIM-sanctioned series whose schedule is reported to include tracks throughout Europe and the United States.

If Saturday indeed was Tomac's final ride at Spring Creek, he went out in style. The 2021 national runner-up outdueled Illinois native Chase Sexton in both 450 Class motos to win the overall at Millville for the first time since 2018.

Eli Tomac stands on the podium after finishing second in the 450cc class Moto 1 at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

It marked Tomac's third career overall win at Spring Creek on a 450, the other coming in his debut at the track in the 450 Class, back in 2014. He has never finished outside of the top five in the overall at Millville, in eight starts on a 450. Tomac also has two overall wins at the track in the 250 class (2012, 2013).

Perhaps more important to the veteran rider, he took over first place in the national points standings with the victory.

Tomac now sits five points ahead of Sexton with five rounds of racing — 10 motos — remaining in the season. Sexton finished second in both of Saturday's motos, while Jason Anderson took third overall, after finishing third in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2.

Tomac's held off Sexton by just 1.7 seconds to win Moto 2, with Sexton keeping him in his sights the entire race.

"That was 35 minutes of full-send in that moto," Tomac said. "That was crazy, to ride at that pace the whole time. I had my work cut out for me early, then Chase latched on to me. I could feel him the whole moto. We made a little adjustment after the first moto and it paid off. That was a fun battle."

ADVERTISEMENT

SATURDAY'S FULL SPRING CREEK 450 CLASS RESULTS

A Jett sweep

Australian Jett Lawrence swept the 250 Class motos at Spring Creek to earn his sixth overall victory in seven rounds this season.

He also stretched his lead atop the points standings to 27 points over the second-place rider, his brother Hunter Lawrence. Jett Lawrence is on a dominant pace, though, with six overall wins in seven rounds of racing this season. He'll try to make it seven out of eight next weekend in Washougal, Wash., where he has traditionally not raced as well.

"We started really good; I was consistent today," Jett said, "but there's still room for improvement.

"It's definitely important to have won six out of seven this year. I'm hoping for a good start, maybe get the holeshot, then we'll see."

Jett Lawrence jumps his bike during Moto1 for the 250cc class at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Lawrence took first overall. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Jett earned his first overall victory — and first podium (top-three) finish — at Spring Creek in his third start at the track. He placed fourth in Millville each of the past two years.

Hunter placed third overall on Saturday — finishing second in the first moto and fifth in the second moto. Jo Shimoda took second place overall, with a third-place finish in the first moto and a runner-up finish in Moto 2.

SATURDAY'S SPRING CREEK 250 CLASS RESULTS

Dungey has successful return

Ryan Dungey was at the top of the sport when retired from professional racing in 2017 at age 27.

The Belle Plaine, Minn., native — who grew up racing on a regular basis at Spring Creek — would have been a sure-fire first-ballot AMA Hall of Famer this summer. But, plans changed as the AMA began to celebrate its 50th season of racing.

Dungey decided to come out of retirement, initially just to ride in a handful of races. When he figured out he still had "it" after five years off, Dungey has continued to race. That brought him back to Millville on Saturday, when he continued his strong comeback season.

Ryan Dungey catches huge air over the finish line at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Dungey finished fourth in the Moto 1 of the 450cc class. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Dungey finished fourth in the first moto, narrowly missing a podium finish, then placed sixth in the second moto for a fifth-place overall finish. He has never finished outside of the top five overall in seven starts on a 450 at Spring Creek, including overall wins in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 (his last appearance at the track prior to Saturday).

Dungey, who brought his famous No. 5 KTM out of retirement this summer, is a three-time 450 Class motocross national champion and three time runner-up; a four-time AMA supercross national champion; and he has 39 career overall motocross wins.

Miller pushes through pain

Rochester's Henry Miller was determined to ride at his home track for the first time in three years.

After aggravating a shoulder injury on July 9 during a practice session before races in Southwick, Mass., Miller wasn't sure how effective he'd be at Spring Creek.

The veteran privateer was able to push through the pain and finish 26th overall in the 41-rider field.

Henry Miller jumps his bike befoire heading up the final uphill section before the finsh line at Spring Creek Motocross Park during the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Miller finished 32nd in ther Moto 1 of the 450cc class. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Miller rebounded from a 32nd place finish in Moto 1 to place 20th in Moto 2. He told the Post Bulletin early last week that riding at his home track would be beneficial to battling through the injury, with friends and family around to keep his mind off of his shoulder.

"Once you get back out and start riding a little more, you start to forget about it and it goes to the back of your mind," Miller said. "It's not the first thing you're thinking about when you're on the track."

Prior to Saturday, Miller had last raced at Spring Creek in 2019, when he had a career-best ninth-place finish. Injuries kept him out of the Millville races the past two years.

One other Minnesota rider qualified for the 450 Class main motos. Jerry Robin of Hamel placed 23rd overall, finishing 25th and 18th in the motos.