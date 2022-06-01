SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
JM's Ava Fevold in contention for state-meet berth after opening round of Section 1AAA meet

John Marshall sits in fourth place as a team after the first round of the Section 1AAA girls golf meet. Rockets junior Ava Fevold is just one shot out of a state-meet spot, with one round to play.

050321.ALL-CITY-GOLF.202.jpg
John Marshall’s Ava Fevold chips onto a green the Rochester All-City girls golf meet last year at Soldiers Field in Rochester. Fevold shot a 90 in Tuesday's opening round of the Section 1AAA meet at Cannon Golf Club to sit just one shot out of a state-meet berth entering the final round on Thursday.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
May 31, 2022 08:27 PM
CANNON FALLS — Ava Fevold is in striking distance to become Rochester John Marshall's second girls golfer to qualify for the Class AAA state meet in a span of three years.

She has a small amount of ground to make up in Thursday's final round of the Section 1AAA meet, but the Rockets' junior is just one shot out of a state-meet berth at this point.

Fevold fired a 90 at Cannon Golf Club on Tuesday to sit in a tie for eighth place with Northfield senior Anna Nesseth. Four golfers sit one shot ahead of them in a tie for fourth place — and the final spots out of Section 1 into the state meet.

Fevold was consistent on Tuesday, shooting a 45 on the front nine and again on the back nine to finish as the only Rochester golfer in the top 15.

JM teammates Claire Bogenrief (98, tie-17th) and Bailey Glandon (99, tie-19th) are also in the top 20. As a team, JM sits in fourth place after one round, with a team score of 393, a cumulative 38 shots back of leader Lakeville South (355). Northfield sits in second place (369), while Albert Lea is third (380).

Mayo finished in eighth place as a team, while Austin was ninth and Century tied for 10th.

Mayo had a pair of golfers reach Thursday's second round. Sophomore Avery Meyer and senior Emily Medes both shot 100 to finish the opening round tied for 21st place.

Century had four golfers advance to the final round — Elizabeth Youngman and Briar Daire, who both shot rounds of 105, to sit in a tie for 29th place; and Alivia Lancaster and Josie Weber, who shot rounds of 108 to sit in a tie for 34th.

Lakeville South junior Kelsi Mauzy leads the tournament, after firing an opening-round 77. She was the lone golfer to break 80 on Tuesday. Albert Lea's Alyssa Jensen is in second (83), while South's Quinn Benolkin (85) is third. A four-way tie for fourth (89) includes Farmington's Aspen Ball, Owatonna's Carmen Jirele, Northfield's Emerson Garlie and Albert Lea's Whitney Mullenbach.

SECTION 1AAA GIRLS GOLF

FIRST ROUND

(At Cannon Golf Club, par 72)

Team Totals

1. Lakeville South 355, 2. Northfield 369, 3. Albert Lea 380, 4. John Marshall 393, 5. Farmington 411, 6. Owatonna 412, 7. Winona 413, 8. Mayo 417, 9. Austin 420, 10t. Lakeville North 426, 10t. Century 426, 12. Faribault 504.

Individuals
(Top 5 and area top 35)

1. Kelsi Mauzy (LS) 77, 2. Alyssa Jensen (AL) 83, 3. Quinn Benolkin (LS) 85, 4t. Aspen Ball (Farm) 89, 4t. Carmen Jirele (O) 89, 4t. Emerson Garlie (N) 89, 4t. Whitney Mullenbach (AL) 89, 8t. Ava Fevold (JM) 90, 10. Marin Keller (Win) 91,
11t. Ellen Olson (Win) 95, 16. Ailani Thiravong (Aust) 97, 17t. Claire Bogenrief (JM) 98, 19t. Bailey Glandon (JM) 99,
21t. Avery Meyer (Mayo) 100, 21t. Emily Medes (Mayo) 100, 23. Sydney Lewis (Aust) 102, 29t. Briar Daire (Cent) 105, 29t. Elizabeth Youngman (Cent) 105, 32t. Olivia Gorden (JM) 106,
34t. Alivia Lancaster (Cent) 108, 34t. Josie Weber (Cent) 108.

