John Marshall's Veney highlights eight-player Rochester Grizzlies draft class

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Grizzlies made eight selections in Wednesday's North American 3 Hockey League Draft.

One of them stands out, head and shoulders — literally and figuratively — above the rest.

With their second-to-last pick in the Draft, the Grizzlies selected Rochester John Marshall defenseman JT Veney. The 6-foot-7 Veney, who is a junior at JM, has been looked at by scouts from the North American Hockey League, the United States Hockey League, multiple Division I colleges and even some professional organizations.

The Grizzlies selected him largely for the same reasons they made their other seven draft picks on Wednesday: If Veney happens to not land a spot with an NAHL or higher-level junior team, then Rochester owns his NA3HL rights.

The odds of Veney playing for the Grizzlies are minimal, but the Grizzlies have built their roster — with returning veterans and through using their tenders wisely — in a way that allows them to take fliers in the draft. In other words, if any of their draft picks come to camp or end up in a position to play here, it will be welcomed bonus.

Veney is the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year, a defenseman who logged upwards of 35 minutes per game due a combination of skill and talent, as well as JM's low numbers this past season. He finished his junior season with 13 goals — a team-best 5 on the power play — and 22 assists, for 35 points. He also had two short-handed goals and a team-high 47 penalty minutes.

Veney played in one game with the NAHL's St. Cloud Norsemen after JM's season ended in the Section 1AA playoffs, with a quarterfinal loss to rival Mayo. The Rockets went a strong 14-11-1, considering they didn't put a full lineup on the ice for a majority of the season, due to low numbers and injuries.

A look at Rochester's seven other draft picks:

• Peyton Blair, F, Centennial High School (Round 1, No. 23 overall): Blair has a knack for putting the puck in the net at even strength and on special teams. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound left-shot forward was Centennial's second-leading scorer, with 34 goals and 32 assists, for 66 points. He was second in the entire state with seven short-handed goals and he also scored seven power-play goals. In all, 21 of his 66 points came on specialty teams. Centennial was 15-11-1 this season, losing 5-4 to Rogers in the Section 5AA semifinals. Blair had nine multi-goal games this season and four hat tricks.

Orono forward Bradley Walker (21) looks for a way around Northfield defender Ty Frank (7) in the third period of a Class A boys hockey state tournament quarterfinal game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Walker was selected by the Rochester Grizzlies in the first round of the NA3HL Draft on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

• Bradley Walker, F, Orono High School (Round 1, No. 29 overall): Walker, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound right-shot forward, was the leading scorer (20-30—50) on an Orono team that finished 24-7-0 and placed fourth at the Class A state tournament. Walker had eight points (1-7—8) in three Section 2A playoff games, including three assists in a 4-1 win against Delano in the section championship game. He then added a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win against Northfield in the Class A state quarterfinals.

• Noel Olsonawski, G, Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley High School (Round 2, No. 64 overall): An all-state selection in North Dakota this season, Olsonawski backstopped South/Shanley to a state championship, including a pair of one-goal wins at the state tournament. Olsonawski finished the season 21-3-0 with an outstanding 0.86 goals-against average and .955 save percentage. He played a game and a half at the Kiwanis Festival in Rochester in December, stopping 28 of the 29 total shots he faced in wins against Century and John Marshall.

• Cameron Bullinger, F, Sioux Falls Power 18U AAA (Round 3, No. 99 overall): Another Fargo native, Bullinger is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound left-shot forward. The 18-year-old (he turns 19 on May 20) spent the 2022-23 season splitting time between the Sioux Falls Power 18U AAA program and the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL. Bullinger played 13 games for Minot and 11 for Sioux Falls, totaling six goals and eight points.

Fargo South/Shanley's Will Hofer, right, checks Fargo Davies' Hunter Demers during a boys hockey game in January of 2021 in Fargo. Demers was a rookie for the Rochester Grizzlies in the 2022-23 season. Hofer was drafted by the Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. David Samson / Forum Communications Co.

• Will Hofer, D, Fargo South/Shanley (Round 4, No. 128 overall): Hofer played four seasons of varsity hockey for the Bruins and totaled 13 goals and 43 points in 95 games. He was an anchor on the blue line this season for South/Shanley, which finished as the runner-up at the Kiwanis Festival Gold Division, to Rochester Mayo, then won the North Dakota state championship in late February. Hofer had two goals and 10 assists this season.

• Lukas Bellinger, F, Buffalo Jr. Sabres 18U AAA (Round 4, No. 133 overall): A 6-foot, 183-pound power forward, Bellinger recorded 20 points in 54 games for the Jr. Sabres this season. The 18-year-old has spent five seasons in the Jr. Sabres program, beginning with a 13U season in 2018-19, up through this season, his first at the 18U level.

• Josh Galizia, F, Windy City Storm 18U AAA (Round 4, No. 137 overall): The 18-year-old forward hails from the Chicago suburb of Schiller Park. A 5-foot-7, 160-pound right-shot forward, Galizia averaged a point per game for the Storm in 2022-23, recording six goals and nine assists in 15 games.