SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Junior Hockey: Grizzlies, Bruins notch big road victories

The Rochester Grizzlies and Austin Bruins are in first place in their respective division standings. Both teams went on the roofs Friday and earned victories against division rivals.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
February 05, 2022 07:46 AM
Share

ST. LOUIS — The Rochester Grizzlies appear to have found their stride again. The Grizzlies lost their first three games of the 2022 calendar year, but have been all but unbeatable since.

Friday, they broke loose for nine goals in a 9-1 blowout victory against the St. Louis Jr. Blues at Afton Ice Rink.

Rochester’s sixth consecutive win gives it a seven-point cushion over second-place Peoria in the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division standings.

The Grizzlies (30-6-2 overall) were led by forward Adam Johnson, who scored four goals in his first game back after playing with the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians for a couple of weeks. Johnson is a force when he’s in the Grizzlies lineup, with 13 goals and 32 points in 22 games this season.

Max Breon (two goals), Matthew Shaw (one goal, one assist) and Kyle Bauer (three assists) also had multi-point games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Brown and Luke Morrisette scored once each, and Noah Roitman, Max Clark, Cole Gibson, Austin Meers, Logan Kroyman, Tyler Ownby and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth all had one assist each.

Zach Wiese made 19 saves to improve to 16-2-1 this season.

The Grizzlies and Jr. Blues meet again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Read more from Jason
PHELPS.01.jpg
Exclusive
Sports
Century hockey teammates, friends, family share fond memories of 'ultimate team guy' Phelps
Former Rochester Century and Rochester Ice Hawks hockey player Justin Phelps passed away last Sunday at age 32. He is remembered by family and friends as a "selfless, loyal friend and loving father." He's remembered by teammates and opposing players as someone who no one wanted to match up against.
February 04, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
020422.MUZZATTI.MUG.jpeg
Sports
'He might be a Nico Sturm in a few years': Muzzatti turning heads, bouncing bodies for Bruins
Sutter Muzzatti grew up in a hockey family. His dad was a college and NHL goalie, but Sutter chose a different path. He's been a two-year standout forward for the Austin Bruins and he'll head to RPI in the fall to play Division I college hockey.
February 03, 2022 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
013122-LOURDES-LA-CRESCENT-BOYS-HOCKEY-9694.jpg
Prep
'Heart and soul' Kielty leads Lourdes' defensive corps, helps Eagles beat La Crescent-Hokah
Lourdes defenseman Charlie Kielty is one of eight seniors who were on a team that went winless just two seasons ago. Now those veteran players have helped the Eagles to a 14-6-0 record and have their sights set on a deep playoff run.
January 31, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Load More

AUSTIN 3, NORTH IOWA 1

MASON CITY, Iowa — Ethan Robertson made 21 saves, Ocean Wallace had a hand in two goals and the Austin Bruins snapped a brief two-game losing skid with a hard-fought 3-1 North American Hockey League win at North Iowa on Friday.

Robertson was strong in goal in his first start for Austin. The Courtice, Ontario, native started this season with the Springfield Jr. Blues, but had been out of action for nearly three months while recovering from an injury. He joined the Bruins two weeks ago and worked himself back into shape and earned the start Friday. His teammates were strong defensively, too, allowing just one shot on goal in the first period, which ended without any goals scored.

Wallace was a leader on the offensive end. The big, skilled forward scored the first goal of the game, 3:13 into the second period, then assisted on the game winner, a power-play goal by Jens Richards 6:04 into the third.

Anthony Menghini added an empty-net goal with 8 seconds to play to seal the victory for Austin (23-14-3), which maintains a four-point lead over St. Cloud atop the NAHL Central Division standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Iowa (18-16-5) travels to Austin on Saturday for Paint the Rink Pink Night. The ice at Riverside Arena will be tinted pink and the Bruins will wear special pink-and-black jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game, with proceeds going to the Hormel Institute, for cancer research.

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTERNAHLAUSTIN BRUINS
What to read next
122521.s.dnt.OlympicCurling4.jpg
Sports
Minnesota native, a 2018 curling gold medalist, will carry flag for USA at Olympic Opening Ceremony
John Shuster is the first curler to ever be a flag bearer.
February 02, 2022 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune
2022 Olympics Freestyle Skiing Training
Sports
A glance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
There will be seven new medal events, including men's and women's big air freestyle, women's monobob, mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, and snowboard cross, and the mixed relay in short track speed skating.
February 01, 2022 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Troy T. Becker
dan-storlie-mug.jpg
Sports
Byron's Storlie honored with prestigious assistant coach award
Dan Storlie of Byron has been one of 13 assistant football coaches in the state who has received the Butch Nash Award for the 2021 fall season.
February 01, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Slalom
Sports
Minnesota’s Olympians prepare for Games without family, friends in attendance
Most other athletes won’t have anybody in the way of friends or family along for the ride when they live out their Olympic dreams. While initially only members of the Chinese public were going to be allowed to buy tickets, those plans were scrapped due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Attendance will be sparse and limited to invited groups of spectators.
January 30, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press