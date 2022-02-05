Junior Hockey: Grizzlies, Bruins notch big road victories

ST. LOUIS — The Rochester Grizzlies appear to have found their stride again. The Grizzlies lost their first three games of the 2022 calendar year, but have been all but unbeatable since.

Friday, they broke loose for nine goals in a 9-1 blowout victory against the St. Louis Jr. Blues at Afton Ice Rink.

Rochester’s sixth consecutive win gives it a seven-point cushion over second-place Peoria in the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division standings.

The Grizzlies (30-6-2 overall) were led by forward Adam Johnson, who scored four goals in his first game back after playing with the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians for a couple of weeks. Johnson is a force when he’s in the Grizzlies lineup, with 13 goals and 32 points in 22 games this season.

Max Breon (two goals), Matthew Shaw (one goal, one assist) and Kyle Bauer (three assists) also had multi-point games.

Kyle Brown and Luke Morrisette scored once each, and Noah Roitman, Max Clark, Cole Gibson, Austin Meers, Logan Kroyman, Tyler Ownby and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth all had one assist each.

Zach Wiese made 19 saves to improve to 16-2-1 this season.

The Grizzlies and Jr. Blues meet again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

AUSTIN 3, NORTH IOWA 1

MASON CITY, Iowa — Ethan Robertson made 21 saves, Ocean Wallace had a hand in two goals and the Austin Bruins snapped a brief two-game losing skid with a hard-fought 3-1 North American Hockey League win at North Iowa on Friday.

Robertson was strong in goal in his first start for Austin. The Courtice, Ontario, native started this season with the Springfield Jr. Blues, but had been out of action for nearly three months while recovering from an injury. He joined the Bruins two weeks ago and worked himself back into shape and earned the start Friday. His teammates were strong defensively, too, allowing just one shot on goal in the first period, which ended without any goals scored.

Wallace was a leader on the offensive end. The big, skilled forward scored the first goal of the game, 3:13 into the second period, then assisted on the game winner, a power-play goal by Jens Richards 6:04 into the third.

Anthony Menghini added an empty-net goal with 8 seconds to play to seal the victory for Austin (23-14-3), which maintains a four-point lead over St. Cloud atop the NAHL Central Division standings.

North Iowa (18-16-5) travels to Austin on Saturday for Paint the Rink Pink Night. The ice at Riverside Arena will be tinted pink and the Bruins will wear special pink-and-black jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game, with proceeds going to the Hormel Institute, for cancer research.