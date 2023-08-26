Kadden Kath leads feature winners at weekly night of racing at Chateau Speedway.

LANSING, Minn. — Kadden Kath of Ellendale took home his second straight feature win as he out ran Greg Pfeifer Junior of Austin and Tony Bloom of Grand Meadow to the checkers in the WISSOTA Midwest Modified feature Friday night at Chateau Speedway.

Kath shook off three cautions to grab the feature win.

Two cautions slowed the action but not Steve Wetzstein of West Concord as he roared his way to the feature win in the USRA A Mod Class. Steve came out of row two to pass last weeks feature winner Joe Ludeman of Grand Meadow for the lead on lap two and never looked back. Kylie Kath of Claremont out-hustled Ludeman for second. Steve also grabbed a heat win on the night giving him a sweep for the evening while Darwyn Karau of Kasson came out on top in the other heat for the class.

The USRA Hobby Stocks were slowed by just one brief caution in there main event when a car stalled on the track late. The win went to Scott Spilde of Cresco, Iowa. Scott worked out of row four and made quick work of getting to the front as he marched forward in just four laps. Last weeks feature winner Brady Krohnberg of Walters came home second ahead of Jack Paulson of Morristown. Paulson and Andy Krohnberg of Walters grabbed heat wins for the Hobby Stocks.

Zach Elward of Hayfield lead flag to flag in a caution free USRA B Mod main event as he took advantage of a front row start. Last weeks feature winner Kevin Johnson of Adams came home in second as he and Alex Zwanzinger of Waukon Iowa put on a good show for the spot. Heat winners for the class were Mark Noble of Blooming Prairie and Michael Johnson of Rose Creek.

The USRA Stock Cars ran a caution free night with Blake Adams of McIntire Iowa grabbing the feature win ahead of last years point champion Travis Shipman of Mason City Iowa. Jason Newkirk of Austin who took home the classes lone heat win came home third in the main event.

Also having a caution free night were the Chateau Hornets with three drivers from Red Wing taking the classes three wins. Shawn Poston took home the feature win with Maison Poston and Brian Schott grabbing the heat wins.

Racing action will resume next Friday Night in the abbreviated season. It was announced Friday night that racing, which was scheduled to go up thru September 15th has been extended by another week. A big “Stock Car Shootout has been added to the schedule for Sept. 22 with the non-sanctioned Stock Cars racing for a $1000 to win purse. The Track has been running non sanctioned since reopening two weeks ago and has been basing rules off of their usual sanctioning bodies, however are allowing other sanctioning bodies cars to run in their similar classes. Numerous sponsors have teamed up for the Stock Car Shootout show which will also include the Non-Sanctioned WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, USRA Hobby Stocks, and Chateau Hornets.