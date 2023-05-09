Kasson's Jeff Stevenson found himself onstage during 2023 NFL Draft

KASSON — The NFL Draft is an exciting event for all football fans, as thousands gather to hear their team’s picks read. But Jeff Stevenson had the best experience of all: the chance to announce a draft pick on stage.

The Kasson resident and insurance agent was backstage at Union Station in Kansas City Saturday, April 29, when he was handed a card with the name of the Cleveland Browns’ fifth-round pick written on it.

Seconds later, he was on stage, lights blazing and a full crowd in front of him. He read: “With the 142nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Cameron Mitchell, d-back, Northwestern.”

So how did the owner of Stevenson Insurance (and noted Minnesota Vikings fan) wind up announcing the Browns pick?

Nationwide, one of the NFL’s biggest partners, reached out to Stevenson, who works with the company, in March to gauge his interest in attending the draft. Stevenson, a lifelong football fan who played at St. Olaf College in the late 1970s, was immediately interested in the opportunity. The details were finalized, and Stevenson was in Kansas City seven weeks later.

“It was absolutely awesome. I was like a little kid,” he said. “It was really fun. There's all kinds of different fans from all the different cities and stuff, but everybody was really just a football fan down there. It didn't really matter what jersey you wore, like I announced the fifth-round pick for the Cleveland Browns. Not necessarily a fan of theirs, but I'm a football fan, so it was just as cool as announcing a Viking pick or anything else. It was neat for sure. I was super, super excited.”

Though he wasn’t in Kansas City during the first round, when current players and celebrities descended on the draft, Stevenson was still able to see many former players. Former Vikings running back Robert Smith announced a Vikings draft pick, and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson read a Cowboys pick.

“It was really neat to see all them because I watched them play when I was a kid, and younger adult,” Stevenson said. “It was neat. To me, they're famous people, so it was great.”

Even fans watching at home got a sense of the energy that ran through the crowd outside Union Station. There was only one way Stevenson knew to describe it: electric.

“There were people everywhere. Everybody was happy. Kansas City did a great job,” he said. “I just think if anybody gets a chance to go to an NFL Draft, they should. Because if you're a football fan, for sure, because they are true football fans there. All of them. It was a great time.”