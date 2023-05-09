99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Kasson's Jeff Stevenson found himself onstage during 2023 NFL Draft

No, the insurance business owner wasn't drafted, but the chance to announce a pick was the second-best thing.

jeff stevenson
Jeff Stevenson during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.
Contributed / Gregory Payan/AP
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:00 AM

KASSON — The NFL Draft is an exciting event for all football fans, as thousands gather to hear their team’s picks read. But Jeff Stevenson had the best experience of all: the chance to announce a draft pick on stage.

The Kasson resident and insurance agent was backstage at Union Station in Kansas City Saturday, April 29, when he was handed a card with the name of the Cleveland Browns’ fifth-round pick written on it.

Seconds later, he was on stage, lights blazing and a full crowd in front of him. He read: “With the 142nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Cameron Mitchell, d-back, Northwestern.”

Find more news important to you

So how did the owner of Stevenson Insurance (and noted Minnesota Vikings fan) wind up announcing the Browns pick?

Nationwide, one of the NFL’s biggest partners, reached out to Stevenson, who works with the company, in March to gauge his interest in attending the draft. Stevenson, a lifelong football fan who played at St. Olaf College in the late 1970s, was immediately interested in the opportunity. The details were finalized, and Stevenson was in Kansas City seven weeks later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was absolutely awesome. I was like a little kid,” he said. “It was really fun. There's all kinds of different fans from all the different cities and stuff, but everybody was really just a football fan down there. It didn't really matter what jersey you wore, like I announced the fifth-round pick for the Cleveland Browns. Not necessarily a fan of theirs, but I'm a football fan, so it was just as cool as announcing a Viking pick or anything else. It was neat for sure. I was super, super excited.”

Though he wasn’t in Kansas City during the first round, when current players and celebrities descended on the draft, Stevenson was still able to see many former players. Former Vikings running back Robert Smith announced a Vikings draft pick, and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson read a Cowboys pick.

“It was really neat to see all them because I watched them play when I was a kid, and younger adult,” Stevenson said. “It was neat. To me, they're famous people, so it was great.”

Even fans watching at home got a sense of the energy that ran through the crowd outside Union Station. There was only one way Stevenson knew to describe it: electric.

“There were people everywhere. Everybody was happy. Kansas City did a great job,” he said. “I just think if anybody gets a chance to go to an NFL Draft, they should. Because if you're a football fan, for sure, because they are true football fans there. All of them. It was a great time.”

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Honor society inductees and scholarship recipients
May 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin
Community
Vegas to Rochester: Tim Parkin steps into the role of media liaison for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Historic Third Street
Local
Rochester council still not ready for decision on downtown historic district
May 08, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
A $120-per-month apartment. A priceless landlord
May 09, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Legislators.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic felt it had run out of options when it issued its threat, GOP leaders say
May 08, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Downtown Rochester
Exclusive
Business
Mayo Clinic-vs.-Legislature standoff worries Rochester businesses
May 08, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Blooming Tulips
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 08, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott