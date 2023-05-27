Kasson’s Sanders is 2-for-2 at Deer Creek’s Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge

SPRING VALLEY — Friday was the second night of the 20th Annual United States Modified Touring Seriss Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge at the Deer Creek Speedway.

It also marked the second straight win for Rodney Sanders at the track.

Sanders all but had the race won when his crew member drew the pole position for him prior to the start of the race. Despite challenges from Tanner Mullens the entire distance, Sanders, a four-time USMTS National Champion led all 40 laps, extending his time at the front to 52 straight laps, including Thursday’s night’s win.

Following a brief caution on lap 13, Dereck Ramirez got around Mullens to take second but the race’s third and final yellow flag waved one lap later and Mullens regained the position on the restart with Alex Williamson following into third one lap later.

Sanders fended off multiple challenges from Mullens throughout the contest, but with 11 laps to go he finally grew tired of seeing the nose of Mullens’ pink machine underneath him and sneaked down to the low side of the racing surface.

“I knew at the beginning I wasn’t tight enough,” Sanders said following his 114th career USMTS victory. “This place races really good a lot of times and I didn’t really know where I needed to be. I saw crumbs start getting thrown across the track so I thought I’d better get down, but I was awful free at the end."

A lapped car with five to go made things interesting but nobody could find the muscle to get around the Happy, Texas, native, who now calls Kasson home. Sanders rolled to his second victory in 24 hours and pocketed $5,000 for his efforts.

“I’ve got to thank Tanner for racing me clean," Sanders said. "I feel like he could have dirtied me up a couple times but we’re pretty good friends and I’d race him the same.”

Mullens nipped ninth-starting Alex Williamson for the runner-up paycheck while Jake Timm claimed the fourth spot ahead of 13th-starting Tyler Wolff.

Jim Chisholm, who started 16th earned the Hard Charger Award for finishing sixth while Ramirez, Brandon Davis, Jason Hughes and Dan Ebert rounded out the top 10.

Jake O'Neil was only able to advance five positions from his 17th-place spot on the starting grid, thereby giving up the series points lead to Sanders.

Action continues tonight with a $10,000 top prize for the feature winner.