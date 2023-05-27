99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Kasson’s Sanders is 2-for-2 at Deer Creek’s Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge

Rodney Sanders, a Texas native who now lives in Kasson, has won the feature race on the first two nights of the USMTS Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge at Deer Creek Speedway.

07-24 rodney sanders sj.jpg
Rodney Sanders, whose No. 20 car is shown in this file photo, has won the first two nights of the USMTS Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge at Deer Creek Speedway. He’ll try to go a perfect 3-for-3 in the event when it concludes tonight; Saturday, May 26, 2023.
By Staff reports
Today at 8:53 AM

SPRING VALLEY — Friday was the second night of the 20th Annual United States Modified Touring Seriss Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge at the Deer Creek Speedway.

It also marked the second straight win for Rodney Sanders at the track.

Sanders all but had the race won when his crew member drew the pole position for him prior to the start of the race. Despite challenges from Tanner Mullens the entire distance, Sanders, a four-time USMTS National Champion led all 40 laps, extending his time at the front to 52 straight laps, including Thursday’s night’s win.

Following a brief caution on lap 13, Dereck Ramirez got around Mullens to take second but the race’s third and final yellow flag waved one lap later and Mullens regained the position on the restart with Alex Williamson following into third one lap later.

Sanders fended off multiple challenges from Mullens throughout the contest, but with 11 laps to go he finally grew tired of seeing the nose of Mullens’ pink machine underneath him and sneaked down to the low side of the racing surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I knew at the beginning I wasn’t tight enough,” Sanders said following his 114th career USMTS victory. “This place races really good a lot of times and I didn’t really know where I needed to be. I saw crumbs start getting thrown across the track so I thought I’d better get down, but I was awful free at the end."

A lapped car with five to go made things interesting but nobody could find the muscle to get around the Happy, Texas, native, who now calls Kasson home. Sanders rolled to his second victory in 24 hours and pocketed $5,000 for his efforts.

“I’ve got to thank Tanner for racing me clean," Sanders said. "I feel like he could have dirtied me up a couple times but we’re pretty good friends and I’d race him the same.”

Mullens nipped ninth-starting Alex Williamson for the runner-up paycheck while Jake Timm claimed the fourth spot ahead of 13th-starting Tyler Wolff.

Jim Chisholm, who started 16th earned the Hard Charger Award for finishing sixth while Ramirez, Brandon Davis, Jason Hughes and Dan Ebert rounded out the top 10.

Jake O'Neil was only able to advance five positions from his 17th-place spot on the starting grid, thereby giving up the series points lead to Sanders.

Action continues tonight with a $10,000 top prize for the feature winner.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Honkers Michael Carico
Sports
More promotional nights, more food options highlight Rochester Honkers 30th summer
May 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Brown, Goetz combine for shutout as Rochester Royals blank La Crescent
May 26, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SANDERS.WINS.jpg
Sports
Veteran driver Sanders wins opening night of Spring Challenge at Deer Creek
May 26, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  United States Modified Touring Series
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Air dancer is fan of Answer Man
Local
Air dancers continue to play a role in keeping RPU towers clean
May 27, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Charter House Cobot
Health
On a roll: Robots Will and Charlie are Mayo Clinic's newest tools
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Bad Bad Hats Steam 050423 08.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
The Rochester music scene: Rich in talent, poor in venues?
May 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Lyle/Pacelli Sophomore Hunter VaDeer
Prep
Hitters have plenty to fear in hard-throwing Hunter VaDeer
May 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck