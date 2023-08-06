Kath wins WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds feature at Deer Creek
Kadden Kath won his heat race and then the feature at Deer Creek Speedway on Saturday.
SPRING VALLEY — Kadden Kath (Ellendale) claimed the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds feature race on Saturday night at Deer Creek Speedway.
Kath also won his heat race.
Other feature race winners were Joe Chisholm (Osage, Iowa) in the USRA B-Modifieds A Feature 1, Cody Maier (New Albin, Iowa) in the B Feature 1, Ben Moudry (Protivin, Iowa) in the B Feature 2, Keith Foss (Winona) in the USRA Modifieds, Travis Shipman (Mason City, Iowa) in the USRA Stock Cars and Dustin Gulbrandson (Sioux Falls, S.D.) in the USRA Hobby Stocks.
ADVERTISEMENT