Kath wins WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds feature at Deer Creek

Other feature race winners were Joe Chisholm (Osage, Iowa) in the USRA B-Modifieds A Feature 1, Cody Maier (New Albin, Iowa) in the B Feature 1, Ben Moudry (Protivin, Iowa) in the B Feature 2, Keith Foss (Winona) in the USRA Modifieds, Travis Shipman (Mason City, Iowa) in the USRA Stock Cars and Dustin Gulbrandson (Sioux Falls, S.D.) in the USRA Hobby Stocks.

