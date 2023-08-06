Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kath wins WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds feature at Deer Creek

Kadden Kath won his heat race and then the feature at Deer Creek Speedway on Saturday.

070823-Deer Creek Gopher 50
Daniel Hilsabeck (22) stays in front of Trevor Gundaker (14G) during the Gopher 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA B-main Hot Laps on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 10:54 PM

SPRING VALLEY — Kadden Kath (Ellendale) claimed the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds feature race on Saturday night at Deer Creek Speedway.

Kath also won his heat race.

Other feature race winners were Joe Chisholm (Osage, Iowa) in the USRA B-Modifieds A Feature 1, Cody Maier (New Albin, Iowa) in the B Feature 1, Ben Moudry (Protivin, Iowa) in the B Feature 2, Keith Foss (Winona) in the USRA Modifieds, Travis Shipman (Mason City, Iowa) in the USRA Stock Cars and Dustin Gulbrandson (Sioux Falls, S.D.) in the USRA Hobby Stocks.

Link to full results.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
