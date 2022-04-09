Knapp backstops Austin Bruins to shutout, NAHL playoff spot

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins accomplished Goal No. 1 on Friday night.

A dominant defensive performance in a 3-0 victory against the Aberdeen Wings helped the Bruins secure a spot in the North American Hockey League playoffs.

Goal No. 2 — earning home-ice advantage in the first round of those playoffs — is well within reach. Austin (29-23-5, 63 points) is just two points behind Aberdeen (30-22-5, 65) for second place in the division.

With just three games left in the regular season, the Bruins could pull into a tie with the Wings with a win against them tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Riverside Arena in the final game of a two-game series.

A Bruins win tonight would set up two important games next Friday and Saturday at Aberdeen, the final weekend of the regular season. The Bruins and Wings are all but assured of meeting in the first round of the playoffs. Fourth-place Minot (59 points) could still overtake the Bruins for third place, though Minot would have to win its final three games and have Austin lose its final three.

Austin earned a confidence-boosting victory on Friday, shutting out Aberdeen to improve to 6-2-0 in its past eight games.

Goalie Klayton Knapp has been a major catalyst in that stretch, and he was a spoiler again Friday. He stopped all 25 shots he faced, including 11 in the third period as the Wings made a strong push to get back into the game. Knapp even stopped a penalty shot just more than two minutes into the third to preserve a three-goal lead and ultimately his second shutout of the season. Knapp is now 15-13-1 overall and 4-1-0 in his past five starts.

He was up to the task throughout the game, making two goals from Anthony Menghini and one from Jens Richards hold up.

All three of Austin’s goals came on special teams — a pair on the power play and one short-handed.

Richards scored the game winner on a power play 12:01 into the game — his 16th of the season, assisted by Sutter Muzzatti and John Larkin.

Menghini added his 17th of the season less than four minutes later, scoring short-handed for a 2-0 lead after one period. The 19-year-old from Brainerd — who played his prep hockey at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria — added his 18th of the year midway through the second, this one on a power play, to cap the scoring.

Nick Catalano added two assists, while Liam Whitehouse and Carson Riddle added one each.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 3, Aberdeen Wings 0