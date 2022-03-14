Knee injury a double whammy for Lake City's Justin Wohlers

When Justin Wohlers injured his knee during a Lake City boys basketball game in the first round of Section 1AA play, it had a domino effect for both him and the Tigers.

The 6-foot-6 senior guard suffered an ACL injury during Lake City's easy 77-42 victory over Blooming Prairie on March 3. Wohlers was hurt in the first half, but the Tigers had a big lead and he was almost set to leave the game, and he might not have returned.

"It came on a jump stop," Wohlers said of the injury.

Wohlers' injury had an impact on the third-seeded Tigers' chance of winning a section title. Lake City defeated Pine Island in the quarterfinals, but then suffered a 59-44 loss to No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the semifinals.

Wohlers will have surgery on his knee in about three weeks and it will alter his athletic career in the near future. He will also miss his senior baseball season at Lake City. He was being recruited by colleges in both basketball and football.

As a quarterback, he chose to play college football. He has yet to make his decision, but has narrowed his choices to Division II Winona State University and Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, both members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

With the injury, however, he will also miss the fall 2022 football season most likely by medical redshirt.

——

Lake City's Nate Heise, a former teammate of Wohlers, will have to settle for playing in the NIT Tournament this season. Heise is a starting guard for the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team.

Nate Heise

The Panthers won the Missouri Valley Conference title during the regular season. But they were defeated by Loyola-Chicago 66-43 in the semifinal round of the MVC Tournament.

The loss puts Northern Iowa at 19-11 and it did not earn an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament berth. But by winning the MVC regular-season title, the Panthers were assured a berth in the NIT field.

Heise, a 6-4 guard in his second season at UNI, has started all 30 games. He is fourth on the team in scoring (9 points per game) and second in rebounding (4.7). He has shot a strong 50.9% from the field (88-for-173) and 37.7% from 3-point range (26-for-69). He also has 37 assists, 31 steals and 11 blocked shots.

——

The Rochester Honkers have announced that outfielder Otto Grimm and infielder Ben North will return to the team for a second consecutive summer.

Grimm, a native of Bemidji finished last season, tied for the Honkers' team lead in home runs. He was a regular in the Rochester lineup and posted a .354 on-base-percentage. The left-hand hitter enters his redshirt junior season at the University of Minnesota this spring. In 25 career games with the Gophers, he’s posted a .407 on-base-percentage.

North, who grew up in Woodbury, joined the Honkers in July last season. He collected 19 hits and 12 RBIs in 21 games. The 19-year-old North enters his first season at Creighton University.

He attended East Ridge High School and was ranked as the 17th overall player of the 2021 class in Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .