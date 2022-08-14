SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake City's Heise named to US roster for Women's World Championships

Taylor Heise has excelled on the world stage for U.S. women's hockey teams multiple times. In less than two weeks, the former Red Wing High School star and current University of Minnesota standout will get her first chance to play for a U.S. senior national team at the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championships.

TAYLOR.HEISE.jpg
University of Minnesota star forward Taylor Heise has been named to the U.S. roster for the upcoming IIHF Women's World Championships in Denmark. Heise, a Lake City native and former Miss Hockey winner at Red Wing High School, is the reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner.
Contributed / Brad Rempel, University of Minnesota athletics
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
August 14, 2022 11:12 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Heise has worn the Red, White and Blue plenty of times in her hockey career.

In less than two weeks, the Lake City native will put on a USA jersey for the first time at the highest level.

The former Minnesota Miss Hockey Award winner, Red Wing High School star and current University of Minnesota standout forward learned Sunday that she has been named to the U.S. team for the upcoming IIHF Women's World Championships. Heise and 22 other players, including her current Gophers teammate Grace Zumwinkle, will open play in the World Championships on Aug. 25 in Denmark.

This is the first time making a roster for a U.S. senior national team for Heise, the winner of the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award , given annually to the top player in women's college hockey.

The U.S. is scheduled to play pool-play games on Aug. 25 vs. Japan (8 a.m. CDT), Aug. 27 vs. Finland (8 a.m.), Aug. 29 vs. Switzerland (noon), and Aug. 30 vs. Canada (1 p.m.). The quarterfinals are set for Thursday, Sept. 1, with the semifinals scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, and the medal round set for Sunday, Sept. 4.

The entire tournament will be carried on the NHL Network.

Heise, 22, played in the Under-18 Women's World Championships three times, leading the U.S. to gold medals in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She served as the team captain in 2018, when she scored four goals and had four assists in the tournament en route to being named the tournament's Best Forward and MVP.

120421.HEISE.MUG.jpg
Taylor Heise

This past season, Heise led the Gophers to a 29-9-1 record, a No. 1 national ranking for multiple weeks, and a return to the NCAA Division I national tournament, where they were edged by rival Minnesota Duluth 2-1 in the national quarterfinals.

In addition to winning the Kazmaier Award, Heise led the country in points (66) and was second in goals scored (29). She led the Gophers in both of those categories, as well as assists (37), shots on goal (235), game-winning goals (6) and shorthanded goals (5).

She was named a First Team All-American, the WCHA Player of the Year and was a two-time Hockey Coaches Association national Player of the Month.

“She’s dominant every single time she’s on the ice,” Gophers head coach Brad Frost said about Heise during her outstanding 2021-22 season. “She’s a goal-scorer, she’s a playmaker, she’s a penalty-killer, she’s a power-play kid, she’s our vocal leader. You name it, she’s been able to do things this year and do things really, really well.”

As a high school senior playing for Red Wing, Heise was named Minnesota's Miss Hockey in 2018 as well as USA Today's National High School Player of the Year. She scored 74 goals and added 30 assists, for 104 points in just 29 games that season. She played six seasons on the Wingers’ varsity and led the team to four Class A state tournaments. Heise finished her high school career with 216 goals and 374 points.

Heise will take her optional COVID season and play for the Gophers again this year.

Also playing for the U.S. in the upcoming world championships are former Gophers Hannah Brandt, Amanda Kessel, Kelly Pannek and Lee Stecklein. The U.S. won the silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Heise as a Gopher

(NOTE: The 2020-21 season was reduced to 20 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic)

SeasonGoalsAssistsPoints
2018-19132235
2019-2082543
2020-217916
2021-22293766
TOTALS6793160
Related Topics: WOMEN'S HOCKEYMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSRED WING-WELCH
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
