Ledwein rallies to win Women's State Amateur for a second time

ROCHESTER — For Taylor Ledwein, the disappointment of coming up just short at the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship a year ago is now a distant memory.

Ledwein had lost in a playoff last year to Red Wing’s Sophia Yoemans. But on Friday at the Rochester Golf and Country Club, Ledwein rallied from four strokes down to win the event for a second time.

“It feels really good,” Ledwein said. “Kind of throughout my career after the State Open a couple of years ago it’s kind of been hard for me to close out tournaments. So to be able to par out and play consistently and get my putting going the last couple of holes feels really good.”

Ledwein closed the 54-hole event with a sizzling 3-under par 68, the best score of the tournament. And she did it when it mattered most. She got off to a quick start Friday and then posted three straight pars to close the round to beat Kathryn VanArragon and Leah Skaar by three strokes.

Ledwein, of the New Prague Golf Club, finished at 216, 3-over par.

“My mindset today was just hit fairways, hit greens and if it’s meant to happen, putts will fall,” she said.

Ledwein was able to hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation and her putting was also very solid.

“I’m not getting too frustrated and living in the moment now instead of thinking about what’s happened in the past,” she said.

The 68-player championship field had to navigate a hilly course at Rochester Golf and Country Club. Ledwein, who was playing on the course for the first time during this tournament, said the par-3 holes were also tough with the pin placement.

Ledwein was able to carve up the field Friday as she was the lone golfer to shoot under par in the final round. Her previous MGA Women’s Amateur Championship came as a 20-year-old in 2018.

“They’re both pretty great,” she said. “This is a fun course, a tough walking course. The greens are tough to read. They’re both pretty special and it’s kind of amazing that I’ve done it again.”

This victory comes with more life challenges on Ledwein’s plate. The 24-year-old, who played Division I golf at Bradley University in Illinois, now works full-time at 2nd Swing Golf, which sells golf equipment. She also has a part-time job as a waitress.

“Working full-time, I have to make the most of my golf practice,” she said. “All the girls playing here are amazing golfers. They’re all so successful and it’s great to play against them. I’m just fortunate to have the luck this week and pull out the win.”

She also gave credit to her father, Tim Ledwein, who is her caddie. He is a middle school teacher in the New Prague School District.

VanArragon closed with a 74 and Skaar shot 75 as they both finished at 219. Skaar had been the leader after the first two rounds.

“It was a good tournament, but disappointing,” Skaar said.

Ledwein had beaten Skaar in the finals of the MGA Women's Match Play Championship in June.

“She’s having a great year,” Tim Ledwein said of his daughter.

Next week Ledwein will play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship in Seattle on a true link-style course. She will then go to Qualify School on Aug. 13 in Palm Springs, Calif., with a chance to earn a spot on the LPGA Tour.

MGA Women's Amateur results

