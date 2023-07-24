Leimbek's weekend of fun baseball concludes with homer in win by the Rochester Royals

ROCHESTER — Mason Leimbek capped his weekend of baseball fun with a blast on Sunday.

On Saturday, Leimbek helped the Rochester Redhawks American Legion baseball team defeat Winona 13-7 in the Division I SubState 1 championship game and secure a state berth.

On Sunday, the 2023 Mayo High grad was in the lineup for the Rochester Royals and he hit his first home run in amateur baseball play during a high-scoring 17-10 win over Northfield in Section 1B regular-season play.

Leimbek hit a two-run homer during a five-run third inning for the Royals. He had broken up a tight game in the American Legion SubState title game the day before with a three-run double in the sixth inning.

Kyle Prindle, who is also a key member of the Redhawks Legion team, went 4-for-6 with a triple, five runs scored and an RBI as the Royals won their third straight game.

Bo McClintock went 4-for-5 with two doubles and RBIs and Adam Marshall was 3-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBIs.

The Royals smacked 18 hits in the contest. Drew Block was 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Sam Warren drove in a pair of runs.

Alex Miller, the third of four Rochester pitchers, earned the win as he allowed two runs over four innings. Hayden Brown closed with two scoreless innings.

The Royals, who have scored 43 runs in their past three games, are now 6-6 in Section 1B play and are 19-9 overall. They have two games left in the regular season, both section games. They will play at Miesville at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 and then close at home against New Market at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Royals/Northfield boxscore

