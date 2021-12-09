Listen: Post Bulletin sports reporter Alex VandenHouten talks first months on the beat
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
On the third episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with sports reporter Alex VandenHouten about his career path to Rochester and what his experience has been like during his first months at the Post Bulletin.
RECENT STORIES FROM ALEX VANDENHOUTEN:
-
Century standout Comfere is the PB's Boys Soccer Player of the Year
-
10 wrestlers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '21-'22
-
After last year's heartbreaker, Byron's Petersen focused on enjoying senior season
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
