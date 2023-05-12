Local MMA legend Wiuff teaming with pro strongman Brand to provide expertise at Kratos Athletic Center

KASSON — Albert Brand looks back and laughs at it now.

It was more than a decade ago when Brand started dating his now wife. Her family asked him what his future plans were. He admits at the time, he probably didn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

“When I first met my wife, and you know, I was young, I was 20 or whatnot, 21, and her family always asked me, ‘Hey, what's your plan?’ I was like, ‘I want to open up my own gym.’ They're looking at me like I'm crazy. Like, there goes our daughter, she's going to marry this guy and he's going to be a broke gym owner,” Brand recalled. “It's just kind of funny, everything now has come full circle.”

That passion for operating his own gym started just a few years before those somewhat awkward conversations with his future in-laws.

Brand was just a teenager when he needed full shoulder reconstructive surgery after a severe injury suffered during the high school football season. It left doctors telling him he would never be able to lift a weight again.

“That’s tough to hear when you are a 16-year-old kid,” Brand said.

But he was hard-pressed to prove them wrong.

He attacked rehab as though each day was his last and in the end, not only did he defy the doctors' expectations, but he discovered his love for weight lifting.

Soon, he was lifting more and more, doing crossfit as well. But the 6-foot-4 and powerful Brand had always been intrigued by the World’s Strongest Man competitions. When the Internet fiber company he was working for moved him and his family from Texas to Indiana, Brand started to slowly invest in power-lifting. It wasn’t long before he started signing up for local, state and nation-wide competitions, surprising himself at times with his success.

Yet, after a brief stint in Indiana, his employer needed him in Rochester. Now, Kasson is home for the Brand family.

Brand thought he would be able to continue his training. Except at the time, it was easier said than done.

It was right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and many gyms were closed — especially the ones Brand needed to go to, as he wanted to continue to do what he loves.

Brand soon met Andrew Pappas, who has a company called Kratos Strength Equipment. Pappas had a strength training space in his garage. It did the trick for nearly two years, but Brand needed more space.

In came Travis Wiuff.

The two had met when their kids were playing soccer. Being the two stand tall over most everyone else, they naturally hit it off.

“I floated the idea to him, like, ‘Hey, I kind of want to look and open up a gym in town?’ He knew a lot of people in town and I just was like ‘Do you think there'd be some interest?’” Brand said. “He said yeah, I think there definitely would be.”

A flag with Mike Tyson hangs in the wrestling room at Kratos Athletic Center on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Brand rented a small 800-square foot space in Kasson and Pappas came through, filling it with Kratos Sports Equipment.

A few months passed and word was getting around town that there was a professional strongman with a space for people who want to train.

“Some people expressed interest, ‘Hey, you have a little gym going?’" Brand said.

It was time to expand. Once again, Wiuff was the guy Brand turned to.

This time with a business offer.

“I knew I had to take this opportunity,” Brand said. “Expand and then partner with Travis, utilize his knowledge of the community and his strength knowledge and martial arts background (to) help grow and build the gym. So it kind of went from a necessity for me to train to 'hey, I think I can generate a bunch of interest here. Let's just do it' and we did."

The truth is too, the local mixed martial arts legend Wiuff had pondered the idea of operating his own gym one day, after his professional fighting career was over.

"It's always something I've thought about," Wiuff said.

Travis Wiuff hangs a flag in his newly opened Kratos Athletic Center on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Just like that the Kratos Athletic Center was born, offering a wide range of strength training equipment. Yet, it’s so much more.

"There aren't many gyms like it in the state, maybe even in the Midwest with everything we have, the equipment that he had," Wiuff said. "We have some wrestling mats. We have all your strength training equipment. We have strongman stuff. Ice tub, sauna. I'm pretty fortunate to be involved."

The facility will also offer jiu jitsu, kick-boxing, self-defense classes, wrestling clinics — they are scheduled to hold an all-girls wrestling camp this summer — and many more. With the expertise these two have, the possibilities seem endless.

"Between the two of us, the knowledge he and I have, we've talked (that) there's not a gym like it around. We're pretty fortunate," Wiuff said. "He's a professional strongman. He's huge. The things that he can do in the weight room are literally unbelievable. I consider myself a pretty strong guy, but he is unbelievable. So just the knowledge that he has, he's kind of got me involved in doing some strongman competitions. It's pretty cool. And it’s a pretty cool place."

Many around Kasson and the Rochester area also are enjoying it so far.

Both Brand and Wiuff admit they have been busier than they thought, with the number of people who've had a desire to get a membership.

"We just want to provide an encompassing place for people to come to lift heavy and then be able to recover as well," Brand said.

Wiuff, who was scheduled to fight on May 13 in Rochester as the headliner for the Med City Fighting Championships before the show was canceled, knows his fighting career is winding down. He views this as the next chapter — one that includes training MMA fighters as well.

"I was just really excited to be involved," Wiuff said. "I think it's turning out better than we expected."

A wrestling room at Kratos Athletic Center on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Skyler Newcomb lifts at Kratos Athletic Center on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin