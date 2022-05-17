Milene wraps up stellar baseball career at NIACC

Century grad Logan Milene has finished a second straight standout junior college baseball season at North Iowa Area Community College.

NIACC, based in Mason City, Iowa, is an NJCAA Division II scholarship junior college.

The left-handed hitting Milene has been a two-year starter at NIACC and he recently became the 26th player in school history to surpass the 100-hit mark for a career.

Milene finished the season hitting .313 with nine homers, 13 doubles, 46 runs scored, 45 RBIs and four stolen bases. The catcher/outfielder played in all 53 of the team's games and had an OPS of .873.

NIACC suffered a pair of losses in Region XI play over the weekend to close the season at 34-19.

Milene will continue playing college baseball after he is done at NIACC. He has been drawing plenty of attention from four-year schools, including some at the Division I level.

Three other area players are also members of the NIACC squad, freshman Drew Lingen of Rochester John Marshall, Austin Klug of Caledonia and Plainview-Elgin-Millville grad Luke Stevens. Lingen is a catcher/outfielder and Klug and Stevens, a lefty, are both pitchers. None of the three have any varsity action this season.

Elizabeth Pike of Lourdes is among the 88 Minnesota seniors who have been selected to play in the Senior All-Star Series for softball.

The event will be held on June 12 at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Each of the four divisions in the state — Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA — will be represented by 22 players.

Pike, a third baseman, is batting .571 (24-for-42) as Lourdes’ leadoff hitter. She has six doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs, 19 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. Lourdes is a Class AA team.

Other area players selected to play in the event include pitcher Maddie Cocker of Byron (Class AAA), second baseman Jacqueline Avilez of Wabasha-Kellogg (Class A), pitcher Abby Breuer of Cannon Falls (Class AA), shortstop Alison French of Winona Cotter (Class AA) and third baseman Grace Fricke of Winona (Class AAA).

Rochester Community and Technical College had nine baseball players selected to the All-Southern Division team in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

The Yellowjackets won the Southern Division title this season and RCTC's Clark Jones was named the division's Coach of the Year.

Named to the All-Southern Division first team for RCTC were infielders Gabe Sepulveda and Zebastian Bolduc and outfielders Blake Schilling, a Lewiston-Altura grad, and Will Pacheco. Named to the second team were infielder Gustavo Gonzalez, catcher Carlos Martinez and pitcher Drew Simmons of Stewartville. Selected to the third team were designated hitter Yanseph Llanos and pitcher Alec Dietl.

RCTC is still in contention for a Division III NJCAA National Tournament berth. They are one of four teams left in the Region XIII Tournament that will conclude this week in St. Cloud. The Yellowjackets, the top seed, and No. 2 Central Lakes Community College are two of the four teams without a loss in the field and they meet in the winners bracket final on Thursday. The title game is on Friday.

• Dustin Copley of Grand Meadow, who plays for Riverland Community College in Austin, was named to the All-Southern Division second team as a DH.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .