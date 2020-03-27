This year's spring is a different kind of crazy for high school activities directors in Rochester and the entire state.
Usually the activities directors are gearing up for the sports season, which was set to begin next week. But because of COVID-19, the spring season is on hold until at least May and there is a chance it could be wiped out entirely.
"We're used to scrambling in the spring because of weather, but now it's something else," John Marshall activities director Brian Ihrke said. "We're just going to hope that we have a nice sunny spring and then when we start playing games we won't have to worry about the weather."
Two years ago, approximately 75 percent of the scheduled spring sporting events had to be rescheduled due to the weather.
"It's usually one of your most hectic, crazy, unpredictable seasons and then you go here, where you might end up postponing an entire season," Mayo activities directory Jeff Whitney said. "Totally different scenarios, but the same results. You do this long enough, all these years of athletics, and you can't predict something like this."
The activities directors are looking at a number of scenarios that could play out, and trying to stay positive in the process.
"I'm still going at it as if we're having a season, unless I hear different," Lourdes activities director Steve Strickland said. "I'm going into work every day and continue to do my work as if things were still going. I haven't changed anything."
"We're not totally scrapping everything, but we're hanging tight," Century activities director Mark Kuslie said. "As I talk with ADs across Minnesota, everyone's kind of in the same boat, only taking care of the short term rather than looking at the long term."
Kuslie is also the current president of the Athletic Directors Association in Minnesota. The association was supposed to have a three-day conference this week with the 325 members and 90 administrative assistants, but that had to be called off. A lot of conference calls are currently being held. Activities directors of the 12 schools in the Big Nine Conference had a conference call on Thursday.
"We're just trying to get our staff up to speed with some technology and some options for themselves so they can be able to communicate with kids while we're in this down time," Kuslie said.
Keeping an open line of communication with coaches and athletes is important for the activities directors, and it is often more difficult since those are rarely face-to-face encounters.
"The coaches are just trying to give support to the kids where they can," Kuslie said. "And I'm going to try to touch base with some athletes and coaches on a conference call just to see how these kids are doing with this and the unknown. We might not have answers for them, but give them an opportunity to talk and vent and or ask questions about the process."
Strickland is also the boys and girls track and field coach at Lourdes so he is trying to keep in touch with the athletes as well as other spring coaches.
"Just trying to keep the kids engaged and sharp because I think from a track coach standpoint, exercise is just as good for your mind as it is for your body," Strickland said. "And just keeping them positive and updated. I think we're all understanding to what's going on, but it's a challenge."
The activities directors usually have schedules in place about year in advance. So while games this year are waiting to happen, the ADs are working on next year's schedules.
"We've already built the fall and winter schedules for the conference and we're working on non-conference schedules," Whitney said. "We were just starting to build next year's spring schedule in the conference, so the Big Nine ADs are still doing that."
The mad scramble could come later this spring if the season does get under way. Schedules might need to be redone to reflect the shorter season. And with spring, there is also the constant threat of unpleasant weather.
"You can't even start making up a legit schedule until you really get some direction one way or another," Whitney said. "You don't want to waste a lot of time building things when you don't know what's going to happen, but you want to be prepared if it does happen."
"We're really optimistic that we're going to have a spring season so we're waiting to hear what the High School League says and what Gov. Walz says and then full speed ahead when we get back," Ihrke said.
It's unlikely the spring season can be pushed back to finish later than normal, however. There are other factors in place, and the fact that sporting venues may not be available.
"When we start looking at those state tournament dates, we don't have a great deal of flexibility in moving things later or starting to move things around because you still have graduations, you still have proms and all those things that might take place or might not take place based on the circumstances," Kuisle said.
The activities directors are used to dealing with situations that pop up due to poor weather. Right now they would probably cherish the thought at only having to worry about the weather.
"Sports are a real big deal to people," Ihrke said, "not only for exercise, but for recreation and for fans. Hopefully we'll be back to normal before too long."