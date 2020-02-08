Ray Adams scored 32 points and dished out eight assists, and Kong Kong was terrific with 25 points and 14 rebounds to help Rochester Community and Technical College upset St. Cloud Technical and Community College 110-101 in double-overtime.
St. Cloud was undefeated and ranked third in the country, but RCTC wasn’t going to be denied. St. Cloud held a 45-35 lead at the half, but Adams, Kong and Jerome Cunningham sparked the comeback.
Cunningham continued his strong freshman season. With a 22-point effort. Cunningham was 8-for-8 from the field.
Elijah Flenorl knocked down three 3-pointers and scored nine points. Devin Melzer came off the bench and scored seven points. Karmoga Lero nailed two treys for all of his six points.
RCTC started off the second half on a 12-5 run to get back in the game. Kong, Cunningham and Adams combined for 17 of the Yellowjackets’ 19 points in double-overtime.
RCTC has now won six in a row. They sit at 18-5 and 7-3 in conference play.