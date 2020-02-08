Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM STARTING TO EXIT THE REGION... .A FEW BANDS OF SNOW ALONG AND NORTH OF THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR IN WISCONSIN WILL PRODUCE UP TO 1 INCH PER HOUR THROUGH 2 PM. ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER WILL BE UP TO 1 INCH, AND FROM 1 TO 4 INCHES IN WESTERN WISCONSIN. THIS IS IN ADDITION TO THE 7 TO 11" OF SNOW WHICH HAS ALREADY FALLEN ALONG AND NEAR THE INTERSTATE 90. THE SNOW WILL GRADUALLY EXIT EAST THIS AFTERNOON, WITH MOST OF THE ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS CONFINED TO WESTERN AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN. SNOW COVERED ROADS WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TO DANGEROUS TRAVEL THIS AFTERNOON. LAW ENFORCMENT IS REPORTING NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS AND SLIDE OFFS. PLEASE AVOID ANY UNNECESSARY TRAVEL THIS AFTERNOON. IF YOU MUST GO OUT, CHECK ON ROAD CONDITIONS AND ALTER OR DELAY YOUR TRAVEL. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A HALF INCH. * WHERE...DODGE, WABASHA, OLMSTED, MOWER AND FILLMORE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&