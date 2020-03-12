ROCHESTER – Brian LaPlante came into Thursday night incredibly nervous.
The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball coach believed that his Yellowjackets could come out flat in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
RCTC’s opponent, Richland (Tx.) College, beat the Community College of Rhode Island 91-75 in the first round. They had worked their kinks out and were ready to roll.
RCTC was happy to earn the No. 4 seed and the first-round bye, but LaPlante believed Richland was going to have an advantage.
“All teams struggle on Day One,” LaPlante said. “They’re nervous. They’re shaky. Nobody has played in 10 days. I think the team we play will have an advantage against us because they’ve gotten rid of the crud.”
LaPlante was right. Richland blitzed RCTC right from the opening tip and led 29-15 with 9:07 left in the first half.
“We weren’t doing anything we talked about,” LaPlante said. “Our scout was not being met. We were dribbling too much offensively. We were standing around. Missed some decent looks inside. We weren’t the aggressor. We were the punching bag early.”
But the Yellowjackets weren’t going to be denied. They ramped up their play to a whole new level in the final 30 minutes. RCTC outscored Richland 49-36 in the second half and advanced to the NJCAA National Semifinals with a 90-83 victory.
After digging themselves a 14-point hole, RCTC trimmed the deficit to just six at 47-41 at intermission. Then, in the second half, they made their surge.
Ray Adams was terrific, pouring in a game-high 26 points. Adams’ old-fashioned three-point play gave RCTC a much-needed cushion with just over a minute to play.
Adams finished 9-for-14 from the field and he knocked down 8-of-11 free throws. Leading scorer Kong Kong only scored 14 points, but he ripped down 13 rebounds. Jerome Cunningham stepped up and scored 22 points on just 10 shots.
“(Jerome) has a nose for being in the right spot at the right time,” LaPlante said. “We’re starting to find him which is important.”
Richland (23-5) was led by DJ Kane’s 18 points. Kane drained four 3-pointers and was one of four Richland players to crack double figures. Richland nailed 12 3-pointers which kept them afloat despite shooting just 36 percent from the field.
David Favorite chipped in 15 points for Richland. Francis Doe and Donovan Souter both scored 12.
RCTC only shot 3-for-16 from behind the arc. But they made up for it by getting to the free-throw line repeatedly. The Yellowjackets shot 39-for-55 from the charity stripe. They also out-rebounded Richland by 11 (43-32).
RCTC (26-5) advanced to Friday’s 11 a.m. showdown against top-seeded Sandhills. With a win, the Yellowjackets would play for the National Championship at 6 p.m.
“To be honest, we have the shortest turnaround in history,” LaPlante said. “This is a big deal. Sandhill has been off for five more hours. It’s going to be a chore. We got roll up our sleeves. This is what we have to do. There ain’t no crying about it. This is what we have to do.”
Multiple conference tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Even next week’s NCAA Tournament was canceled, but the semifinals and championship will be open to the public on Friday.
“Big thing is washing our hands,” LaPlante said. “Our custodians are wiping down the basketballs and the seats. We’re trying our best.”
No. 4 Rochester Community and Technical College 90, No. 5 Richland 83
RCTC (90)
Elijah Flenorl 6 P; Kong Kong 14 P, 1 3-PT; Jerome Cunningham 22 P; Ray Adams 26 P; Devin Melzer 9 P; Mickey Jah 1 P; Ben Jackson 6 P; Karmoga Lero 6 P, 2 3-PT
RICHLAND (83)
Javon Modester 7 P, 1 3-PT; Cameron Jones 5 P, 1 3-PT; Francis Doe 12 P, 2 3-PT; DJ Kane 15 P, 4 3-PT; Jabrel Trammell 4 P; Donovan Souther 12 P, 2 3-PT; David Favorite 15 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Keys 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ashley Mukendi 3 P, 1 3-PT
Halftime: RICH 47, RCTC 41
Free throws: RICH 19-28, RCTC 39-55
Three point goals: RICH 12, RCTC 3
NJCAA DIVISION III QUARTERFINALS
No. 2 Mohawk Valley 101, No. 10 Nassau 93
Jordan Cuevas-Marte (32 points) and Jonathan Dean (29 points) combined for 62 points to lead second-seeded Mohawk Valley past Nassau 101-93.
Patrick Gardner was outstanding, pouring in 33 points and ripping down 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Nassau to pull off the upset. Gardner splashed four 3-pointers.
Mohawk Valley shot 24 more free throws than Nassau which was the difference in the game.
No. 1 Sandhills 65, No. 8 Herkimer 55
Sayaun Dent, Corry Addison and Derreco Miller all cracked double-digits to lead top-seeded Sandhills to a 65-55 win over Herkimer. Ty Desinor scored 15 points for Herkimer.
Herkimer led 30-28 at the half, but Sandhills improved to 32-2 overall by outscoring Herkimer 37-25 in the second half.