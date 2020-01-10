AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins have figured out how to win. Close games, blowouts, and no matter the style of play, the Bruins' confidence level is as high as it's been all season.
Austin kept its hot streak going Friday, earning a 3-2 victory against St. Cloud at Riverside Arena.
The Bruins scored three goals in the second period, then held off a push by the Blizzard in the third to win their fifth consecutive game and earn at least one point for a ninth consecutive game.
Austin improved to 19-9-6 overall and took over sole possession of third place in the North American Hockey League Central Division, two points ahead of fourth-place Minot and just one point behind second-place Bismarck, a team the Bruins swept last weekend.
On Friday, St. Cloud took a 1-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game.
But Austin responded in the second period, as Nathan Solis scored his third of the season just 1:08 into the period. Josef Mysak gave the Bruins the lead for good at the 7:17 mark, then Hugh Quinn scored the game-winning goal on a power play at 12:23.
St. Cloud's Ryan Green scored 7:22 into the third, but Austin goalie Tyler Shea clamped down after that and finished with 23 saves to get the win.
The Bruins and the Blizzard conclude this week's three-game series on Saturday at St. Cloud at 7:10 p.m.
Austin 3, St. Cloud 2
St. Cloud 1 0 1 — 2
Austin 0 3 0 — 3
St. Cloud: Max Johnson 1 goal; Ryan Green 1 goal; Jack Suchy 1 assist; Brock Draeger 1 assist; Thomas Gazich 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Metcalf 24 saves (27 shots).
Austin: Nathan Solis 1 goal; Hugh Quinn 1 goal; Josef Mysak 1 goal; Barrett Brooks 1 assist; Dante Sheriff 2 assists; Chase Pilawski 1 assist; Jed Pietila 1 assist; Carson Riddle 1 assist. Goalie: Tyler Shea 23 saves (25 shots).