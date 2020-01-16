AUSTIN — Steve Howard could sense this coming, this surge the Austin Bruins have made over the past month-and-a-half.
The Bruins would put together a good game here, a good three- or four-game stretch there, early this season. But the team’s head coach kept waiting for them to really break out and become a force in the North American Hockey League Central Division.
That time has arrived.
The Bruins enter this weekend’s series at Riverside Arena against division rival Minot (7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday) on a 10-game unbeaten streak (8-0-2) that has vaulted them from fourth in the division up to second. They’re 20-9-6 overall and hold a slim one-point lead in the division standings over third-place Bismarck and a three-point lead over fourth-place Minot.
In other words, there’s no time for the Bruins to revel in their recent success.
“It’s about staying in the moment and keeping it ramped up,” Howard, the Bruins’ head coach, said. “We’ve been talking quite a bit about, it's easy to relax and say 'we're playing good, we’ll just show up to the rink and think we're going to win.'
“We talk about being hungry, and we have to be just as hungry for that ninth or 10th win (of a streak) as we were for the first win. There'll be targets on your back when you’re playing well, and I’m OK with a loss here and there, as long as we keep playing our best hockey and get better as the season goes on.”
The Bruins have been on fire since early December. Their last loss came on Dec. 6, a 4-3 setback at home against St. Cloud. Austin rebounded the following night with a 5-2 victory at St. Cloud.
The Bruins haven’t lost since. They’ve figured out ways to win no matter the situation. They’ve won once in overtime and twice in shootouts during the 10-game streak. They’ve blown out opponents and they’ve come from behind to win.
“It’s a couple of things,” Howard said. “First, a lot of our young guys … we’re past the halfway point of the season. Some guys take a half-season or even a full season to understand the junior level and the NAHL. We’re past that rookie stage for them.
“Second, our locker room, we have a great group of guys this year — not that we haven’t in the past — but these guys are really close-knit. They’re fighting for each other, even more so than in years past, and are playing for all the right reasons.”
The Bruins are fully aware of what awaits them this weekend: A series against a Minot team that always plays a hard, heavy game. Austin is 2-1-1 against the Minotauros this season, with three of the four games having been decided by one goal.
“Minot's always been the same,” Howard said. “They work really hard, a fast team. (Coach) Marty (Murray) does a really good job with their lineup every year. Just when you think they're rebuilding, they're stronger than ever.
“Our guys have to refocus and understand that we've had success because of our work ethic and we need to go in this weekend with that same mindset.”
A GOOD GOALIE SITUATION
The Bruins’ goalie tandem of veteran Brett Miller and NAHL rookie Tyler Shea has been another key to their recent success. Miller, who has committed to Division I Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, is a proven commodity. He has been through the grind of an NAHL season before and has provided a veteran presence since his return from the USHL in late October. He is 12-2-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.
Shea, an 18-year-old from Stevenson Ranch, Calif., has been the ideal No. 2 goalie. He’s learning from a talented veteran and has played well (5-5-1, 2.88 GAA, .922 save pct.) when given an opportunity.
“Any team, when you have a guy like (Miller) in net as your backbone, a guy who you’re comfortable with and has been there before, it’s a comforting feeling for any defenseman or forward,” Howard said. “Both of those guys have stepped up on any given night.
“And Keegan (Asmundson) is doing a wonderful job with them as our goalies coach. He has a great relationship with both of those guys.”
A BOOST FROM THE EAST
The Bruins are in their second season as a parent club of the Rochester Grizzlies, a Tier III junior hockey team in the NA3HL. Bruins owners Craig Patrick and Mike Cooper purchased the Grizzlies prior to last season and the Rochester club quickly became a sort-of farm team for the Bruins.
So far this season, forwards Hunter Wilmes, Matt DeRosa and Peyton Hart, and defensemen Logan Olson and Travis Shoudy have played games with both teams. DeRosa made a big impact in Austin’s lineup two weeks ago during a two-game series at Bismarck, N.D. The Bruins had just 11 healthy forwards going into the series and they were down to 10 healthy forwards for the second game of the weekend.
“DeRosa had a chance to play a lot for us that weekend,” Howard said, “and he really made some plays happen. He’s been there (for two seasons) and understands the systems.
“Those guys who have come over from Rochester, they’ve given us everything they have. Peyton Hart, same thing. He can play a very fast game. There’s a reason why he’s a captain in Rochester.
“They all also understand that when they go back to Rochester, they can’t have that ‘NAHL hangover.’ They need to perform because they know they’ll (get called up) again.”