Ruth Brennan Morrey wasn't going to let a little thing like influenza prevent her from running in the women's U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon.
Brennan Morrey was one of two Rochester women, along with Mary Wirtz, to run in the Olympics Trials on Saturday in Atlanta. Brennan Morrey was recovering from influenza, which had prevented her from hardly running for three weeks leading up to the race.
"The race was a little uncertain, but my goal was to start the race after the illness and to finish," Brennan Morrey said. "And anything that happened between then was just fine with me. I ran a steady race and smart. There was just such a deep and talented field that it was just a privilege to be there and celebrate with a day with just really strong women."
The 44-year-old Brennan Morrey finished with a time of 2 hours, 51 minutes, 14 seconds, which is a pace of 6:32 per mile. The former professional ironman triathlete placed 248th out of 390 women runners.
"I definitely did not push my pace during the race," Brennan Morrey said. "I had to be more conservative because I didn't know how much energy I would have in the tank coming off influenza. I was recovered to the point where I was safe to race, but I knew going in I wasn't going to create a spectacular day off of basically no running for three weeks."
This marked the second time Brennan Morrey had run in the marathon Olympic Trials, the first coming 20 years ago. This one was very special, however.
"It was just one of the highlights of my athletic career, stemming back to high school," the 1994 Mayo grad said. "It was one of the most memorable days of my life, without a doubt, just because of where I came from 20 years ago and just seeing the growth of women's running up to the career."
She had qualified for the Olympic Trials during the California International Marathon on Dec. 8 with a time of 2:43.41.
Wirtz finished Saturday's race in 2:53.53, a pace of 6:38 per mile. That landed her in 294th place. Wirtz had earned a spot in the U.S. Trials at the Houston Marathon on Jan. 19 with a time of 2:44.11.
Witz and Brennan Morrey hardly knew each other prior to getting together in Atlanta. The pair had breakfast on Friday and exchanged experiences leading up to the race. The two bonded and Brennan Morrey expects them to be training partners in the future.
"It was a cherished experience," Brennan Morrey said. "I think both of us had a similar attitude going into the race, that this was all about giving our very best effort on the day with the hiccups we were given before hand."
Both runners had friends and family on hand to help cheer them on.
Brennan Morrey figured the times in Atlanta would be slower than some marathons and that proved to be the case.
"The conditions of the day were brutal," she said. "It was a super hilly course and the wind gusts were up to 25 miles per hour at some point with head winds, especially the last three or four miles. So it was a gritty and challenging day."
The top three finishers were Aliphne Tulanmuk (2:27.23), Molly Seidel (2:27.31) and Sally Kipyego (2:28.52). That trio all earned U.S. Olympic berths for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
———
Rochester's Seth Massot, a senior at Wheaton College in Illinois, had a stellar showing at the CCIW conference indoor track and field championships this past Friday.
Massot placed first in the 5,000-meter run. He won the conference championship with a time of 14:54.93. Massot also placed fourth in the 3,000 run in 8:40.02.
He had one of Wheaton's two victories at the conference meet. His two strong finishes helped Wheaton place third in the team standings in the nine-team Division III meet.
Two weeks earlier, Massot set a school indoor record in the 5,000-meter run at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet, finishing with a time of 14:49.84.
Massot ran cross country and track at Century, graduating in 2016. He is also expected to compete for Wheaton in the outdoor season this spring and also ran cross country for the Thunder.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com