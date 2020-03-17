Rochester's Mitch Brown worked out at the Minnesota Blizzard pro day recently in front of about 15 different professional baseball scouts.
Brown is a 2012 Century grad who was a second-round draft pick of the Cleveland Indians out of high school. The right-handed pitcher spent seven seasons in the minors from 2012-18, but was out of pro ball last year. He played amateur baseball with the Rochester Royals in 2019.
During his workout at the Minnesota Blizzard facility in the Twin Cities, Brown threw about 90 miles per hour, according to Jeff Milene, who owns and operates Rochester Batting Cages.
"He topped at 90, which isn't the magic number anymore," Milene said. "You're probably looking at 93-94 now."
Brown reached about 95 miles an hour during his peak throwing days.
"He's still 25 years old," Milene said. "He's still young, and he's been healthy and he has a good track record so the opportunity is still there. And he's working hard."
Brown, who just became on a father on last week, has been leading a pitching program for players in high school and junior high at Rochester Batting Cages.
"He has a bright future, even if it isn't as a player," Milene said. Milene noted that he and Brown recently went to a conference called Pitch Palooza in Tennessee. Most Major League Baseball teams as well as numerous college programs were in attendance and Brown was in demand.
"There were four guys (from pro teams) that offered him (coaching) jobs on the spot," Milene said. "And that was just when him and I were there talking to guys.
"He isn't going to act on any of those positions, because I think his goal is to pitch," Milene added. "But I think someday, when he says pitching isn't his thing anymore, coaching will just be a matter of where he wants to go."
• Two city high school players at the Minnesota Blizzard pro day tryout were Century senior Logan Milene, Jeff's son, and Sam Schnieder, a sophomore at Lourdes.
———
Mac Horvath would have been a senior at Century this year but the standout baseball player transfer to IMG Academy in Florida to help develop his game. In the latest Prep Baseball Report rankings, Horvath is rated as the No. 9 prep player in Florida and No. 46 in the nation. The shortstop is ranked No. 1 in Florida at his position and No. 10 in the nation.
"I think it's pretty impressive that he can just transfer into Florida and be a top-10 senior," Jeff Milene said. "That's not an easy accomplishment."
The IMG Academy is currently on spring break and like many schools could be shut down. If that happens, Horvath would likely return home to Rochester. He figures to be drafted in the June amateur draft, which may now be pushed back. And with all games possibly being wiped out this spring, that may make it harder for scouts to gauge prospects.
"If he comes home, he'll probably end up having to do some individual workouts for (pro) teams," Milene said.
Horvath is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds and has committed to play college ball at North Carolina.
"He looks really strong," said Milene, who recently saw Horvath in Florida. "He looks great. And he's been playing baseball non-stop down there; that's really what the plan was."
———
Veteran Mabel-Canton coach Karl Urbaniak will be inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Hall of Fame on March 28 in Minneapolis. Urbaniak is one of four coaches in the 2020 Hall of Fame class.
Urbaniak has been the head football and baseball coach at Mabel-Canton for the past 35 years. He has posted a record of 182-153 in football. Overall, his coaching career has spanned 44 seasons.
He is also a member of the Minot State Hall of Fame. Urbaniak hails from Kennedy, Minn., and after graduating in 1970 he went on to play four years of both football and baseball at Minot State and one year of basketball.
