AUSTIN — There isn't a regular season game that means more to the Austin Bruins — or to the community — than the annual Paint the Rink Pink Night at Riverside Arena.
The Bruins gave their fans plenty of reasons to be happy, earning a 5-2 victory against the St. Cloud Blizzard on the 10th PTRP Night.
Austin wore special pink-themed jerseys, which were auctioned after the game, with proceeds going to the Hormel Institute in Austin, in support of cancer research.
In 10 seasons, the Bruins have raised more than $250,000 through PTRP fundraisers and auctions.
On the ice Saturday, Austin earned a much-needed victory. The win keeps the Bruins (23-13-6) solidly in fourth place in the North American Hockey League Central Division, just one point behind Minot for third place, and seven points ahead of the Minnesota Wilderness for the final playoff spot in the division.
With the score tied 1-1 after one period, the Bruins broke open a close game in the second period.
Dante Sheriff, Jed Pietila and Tiernan Shoudy all scored in a span of 6:06 to give Austin the lead for good at 4-1. Shoudy added his second of the night in the third period, and Brett Miller made 30 saves to earn the victory.
Shoudy, Sheriff (one goal, one assist), Josef Mysak (two assists), Connor Mylymok (one goal, one assist) and Carson Riddle (two assists) all had multi-point games for the balanced Bruins.
The teams were scheduled to meet again Sunday in St. Cloud. The Bruins are back home on Friday and Saturday against division rival Bismarck.
GRIZZLIES FALL AT GRANITE CITY
SAUK RAPIDS — One night after the Rochester Grizzlies' offense erupted for seven goals, the Grizzlies offense struggled to get anything going in a 4-1 loss at Granite City on Saturday.
The Grizzlies couldn't carry over the momentum from a 7-0 win against Wasau on Friday. Granite City's Jonah Jangula scored midway through the opening period to give the Lumberjacks the lead for good.
Nathan Green and Troy Dahlmeier scored in the second period as the Lumberjacks extended their lead to 3-0.
Tristan Birdsall made it 4-0 midway through the third.
Grizzlies forward Joey Fodstad spoiled the Lumberjacks' shutout bid with 19 seconds left when he scored his 22nd goal of the season.
Mathias Backstrom made 29 saves in the loss for Rochester (30-8-1 overall), which still holds an eight-point lead in the NA3HL West Division over second-place St. Louis, with eight games to go in the regular season.
Rochester plays host to Alexandria at 7 p.m. Thursday, then plays at Coulee Region at 7 p.m. Saturday.