Jeff Mittie noticed what everyone notices when they spend any time with Ayoka Lee.
It’s that this 6-feet-5 girl from Byron is about as nice as they come.
“She’s just a really sweet young lady who likes school,” Mittie said.
Mittie is the head coach of the Kansas State women’s basketball team. No doubt, he prefers sweet too sour when it comes to people.
But on his teams, Mittie has a strong preference for young women with an edge to them when they’re on the court. When he recruited Lee out of Byron High School, he was certain of her off-court gentleness. What he was less certain of was whether she could turn that off when she was between the lines.
Now, in Lee’s second season in the Kansas State program, Mittie has put all his second-guessing away when it comes to her inner-fight.
She’s got plenty. Centers in the Big 12 Conference don’t average 15.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game if they’re unable to get their dander up.
Lee is doing all of that and just one year removed from taking a redshirt season as a true freshman. It’s one that had her rehabbing an ACL injury suffered at the close of her senior basketball season at Byron.
“Ayoka is competitive,” Mittie said. “She’s got a nice competitive edge to her. In our conference, you have to have (it). I just didn’t know if she’d be able to flip that switch.”
Lee arrived in Manhattan, Kan., with much more than a wounded knee. She’d also brought with her all off that size — 6-feet-5, big and strong — and loads of credentials. Lee averaged 29 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocked shots her senior year at Byron when she was a Ms. Basketball candidate. She’d finished her career with over 2,000 points, 1,400 rebounds and 400 blocks.
Now, she finds herself having a similar impact at the college level and is doing it in one of the toughest women’s basketball conferences in the country, the Big 12.
BUDDING STAR
And it’s not that Lee somehow fails to end up on the opposing team’s scouting report. Lee is such a household name now that she frequently draws double teams. Texas did that to her Sunday, even triple-teaming her at times, and she still managed 12 points and nine rebounds.
Lee, who shoots an excellent 56 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free throw line, was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Tuesday. It’s already the sixth time this season that she’s garnered that award. Lee leads all Big 12 freshman in scoring, rebounding and blocks, and is second in field goal-percentage and third in free-throw percentage.
Lee and Mittie both attribute much of her success to the redshirt season she took last year. It not only allowed her to rehab that knee, but also to get her into game shape. Lee is leaner, stronger and faster now than she was in high school thanks to all of that conditioning.
“She went to what we call ‘speed school,’ ” Mattie said. “We do that for each individual player. Ayoka’s gotten a lot faster. She’s someone I didn’t think would be able to play 36 minutes per game, but she can. And I also wondered what she’d be like against physical players. But she can handle it.”
Lee is going to want and need all of those attributes going in her favor on Wednesday when her team travels to play Iowa State. Not only does Iowa State have the better record (2-3 Big 12, 10-6 overall, compared to K-State’s 1-3, 7-8), but it has an old high school rival of Lee’s waiting for her.
That is Cyclones junior forward/center Kristin Scott. The 6-3 Scott is also one of the top players in the Big 12, averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. Scott was a star at Kasson-Mantorville, which played against Lee’s fellow Hiawatha Valley League team Byron every season.
That rarely went as well as Lee had hoped.
“I think I played against Kristin six times and she won those battles,” Lee said. “She’s a great all-around player. This is going to be exciting going against her again. There will be lots of people from our hometowns there, watching us play.”
Then she said with a sweet laugh, “I think I’m going to get her this time.”