Byron's Ayoka Lee has added another honor after recently completing her freshman season for the Kansas State women's basketball team.
Lee, a 6-foot-5 center, has been named to the Her Hoop Stats Fab 15 Freshman Team. The players for this honor were selected from the nation’s 32 conference freshmen of the year recipients. Earlier Lee had been tabbed as the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year.
Lee, a redshirt freshman, led all Big 12 Conference freshmen in scoring during the 2019-20 season by averaging 15.7 pointers per game, which was ninth in the nation among all freshmen. She ranked second in the nation among freshmen and led the Big 12 with 11.4 rebounds per game. She led all freshmen in the nation with 3.1 blocks per game.
Lee was ranked as the No. 2 freshman in the nation according to ESPN.com. She ranked among the top-12 in the Big 12 in nine statistical categories. She was tied for the conference lead with 19 double-doubles and was second in the league and fourth in the nation among freshmen by shooting 56.8 percent from the field.
She was the first freshman in Kansas State history with the combination of 400 or more points, 300 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks for a season. Lee established 13 conference or Kansas State single-season records including: rebounds by a freshman (331), blocks by a freshman (91) and double-doubles for all-classes (19).
Kansas State finished 16-13 and had a winning record for the sixth straight season. It tied for fourth with a 10-8 mark in the Big 12. The Wildcats had their 2020 postseason destination derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Big 12 Conference Championship, the NCAA Tournament and the Postseason WNIT were all canceled.
———
Rochester's Meg Geschwind was one 24 student-athletes at Saint Michael's College who was part of the school's recent eighth class of Chi Alpha Sigma inductees. The Chi Alpha Sigma honor is for academic excellence. It also encourages good citizenship, moral character and friendship among the high academic achievers in college athletics.
Geschwind, a Mayo grad, is a junior on the Saint Michael's swimming and diving team. Saint Michael's, located in Colchester, Vt., is a Division II school for sports and competes in the Northeast-10 Conference.
To be eligible for the Chi Alpha Sigma honor, Saint Michael's student-athletes need to be at least a junior and carry a minimum grade-point average of 3.7. Geschwind is majoring in business administration with a double minor in psychology and economics.
In the pool, Geschwind swims in breaststroke, freestyle and individual medley events for Saint Michael's. She won four individual races as a freshman and had two wins in both her sophomore and junior seasons. In high school, Geschwind spent three years on the Mayo varsity from eighth grade through her sophomore seasons. She was a club swimmer her final two years of high school.
———
Plainview-Elgin-Millville grad Jakob Stucky is a member of the Dixie State University wrestling team that placed 13th at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association tournament last month.
Stucky wrestled at 174 pounds for Dixie State, which is located in St. George, Utah and competes in NCAA Division II as a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for its varsity sports. Wrestling is a club sport at Dixie State, however, and the team competes in Division II of the NCWA.
These are programs not part of the NCAA. Dixie State competes in the West Coast Conference with Arizona, Brigham Young, Fresno State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Sacramento State, San Marcos State, San Jose State, California Merced, California Santa Barbara and Weber State.
Dixie State's finish at the national tournament was out of 64 teams. The event finished in mid March just before sports were shut down due to COVID-19.
Stucky is also a former cross country runner at Dixie State.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com