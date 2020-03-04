Jeremiah Colon was struggling.
For some reason, the Rochester Community and Technical College sophomore couldn’t garner any success wrestling at 184 pounds.
His opponents were bigger. They were manhandling him.
So, Colon decided that he was going to shed weight and try to get down to 174 pounds. It wasn’t an easy process. Colon had to watch his diet and eliminate all the water weight just days before the weigh-in.
But the change worked. Colon has lost just one time this season since moving to 174 pounds.
"It could’ve been the mental mindset that I had," Colon said. "Knowing and believing in myself more at 174. The lighter you are, the quicker you are. I felt a lot faster. I felt like I could wrestle so much better."
Colon is one of nine RCTC wrestlers who qualified for the NJCAA Wrestling Championships that will be held in Council Bluffs, Iowa, this weekend.
“It means a lot to me,” Colon said. “Second year here, I was behind Shane Siewert last season. He had the spot. I had to just watch the guys. This year is better because I’ll actually get to participate.”
Colon is seeded fifth at 174 pounds. RCTC 197-pounder Richie Hammonds is the No. 3 seed at 197 pounds. But Colon is one of three Yellowjackets to earn the No. 5 seed.
“We want to win it,” Colon said. We’re more committed as a team. We want to win the national title. It would mean way more to us to win it as a team rather than just having one or two guys winning as an individual.”
As a team, RCTC is ranked No. 14 in the All-Division National Poll. But Colon feels like the Yellowjackets are flying under the radar.
“I think we have a good chance because the guys that we’re sending are really tough,” Colon said. “We’re a little overlooked but we’re grinding right now and we need to perform to the best of our ability. Even if we lose, we have to keep the winning on the back side of the bracket.”
Colon won’t be blinded by the bright lights of the NJCAA National Championships. Colon competed at the Minnesota State High School Championships four times during his outstanding career at Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial Area High School.
That prepared him for this moment.
“I‘m not nervous to wrestle in big tournaments,” Colon said. “You just have to go out there and do your own thing and try to not worry about everyone else.”
Colon is peaking at the right time for RCTC. With his weight under control, Colon has transformed into a completely different wrestler.
Now, it’s time to go compete for a national championship.
“I’ve never been a part of such a connected team,” Colon said. “When we’re competing in the national duals and wrestling well and we’re cheering each other on, it’s a whole different feeling. I feel like I’m in a really good place heading into this weekend.”