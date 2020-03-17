When it comes to this summer’s Rochester amateur soccer scene, it might be best to roll out a crystal ball.
The world-wide COVID-19 outbreak is affecting everything. That certainly includes whether or not there will even be soccer seasons for Rochester’s two men’s franchises, Med City FC and Rochester FC.
Fourth-year franchise Med City FC plays in the National Premier Soccer League, while second-year Rochester FC is a member of the United Premier Soccer League.
“At this point, there are a lot of question marks,” said Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth, whose team's NPSL season is scheduled to start May 9 with a home game against La Crosse Aris FC at Rochester Regional Stadium.
For West Coast teams in the NPSL, games normally begin in March. But due to COVID-19 concerns, play has been suspended until April 4.
Spaeth wonders what might happen next, with the possibility of more delays.
“At this point, we are assuming full-speed ahead (after April 4),” Spaeth said. “So it doesn’t look like it will affect us. But you look at China, which has been the epicenter of the (COVID-19 outbreak). They are still on lockdown, and that started in January. If two to three weeks of this (social distancing being exercised in the United States, with schools closed, etc.) turns into eight to 10 weeks, who knows.”
Rochester FC is supposed to play its first game May 2, in the Twin Cities. And like Med City FC, its first practices are scheduled for late April, same as always.
But the UPSL has also already made adjustments due to COVID-19, with its early-starting West Coast schedule suspended until March 31. At that time, more determinations will be made by the league.
Rochester FC co-owner and coach Muharem Dedic knows he can't predict any of what’s next. He’s hoping for the best, all while knowing the importance of taking precautions.
“We have to follow directions, starting from local authorities, to the state and nationally,” said Dedic, a native of Bosnia. “There are people above us who we will follow. You have to be cautious. Things are spreading. Everyone is suffering. Everything is on hold, including the entire soccer planet, other than South America.”
Med City FC's roster is also in limbo. COVID-19 has everything to do with that. Med City FC has been predominantly composed of foreign players who compete collegiately in the United States.
Now, though, with colleges closing early due to the virus, there is concern that many of the foreign players Med City FC signed might return to their home country immediately and then not show up to play for the Mayhem this summer.
Spaeth doesn’t believe that there will be an avalanche of that, but worst-case scenarios have crossed his mind.
“That is the biggest challenge for us,” he said. “We rely on a lot of players not from the area and ones who are currently going to college. With everything that is happening at colleges now, people are up in the air. We need to figure out how we can help these (signed players) and not lose them over the summer.”
Rochester FC’s roster situation is less of a question mark, with most of its players from the Rochester area. There are a couple of Brazilians on the roster, though Dedic said one of them is already in Rochester and the other is set to arrive soon.
Med City FC has already had one adjustment made to its schedule. In December, the Mayhem received a distinguished invitation to play in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a first for the franchise, with it coming after Med City FC’s stellar season of a year ago.
But its opening game of the massive event, which was supposed to be played March 25, was put on hold due to COVID-19.
Spaeth isn’t sure when or if that game will be played.
NOTE: Representatives from Rochester's lone women's amateur soccer team, Rochester United FC, were not available for comment for this story.