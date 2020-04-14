Dover-Eyota senior Logan Riley has committed to play junior college men's basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College.
Riley is a 6-foot guard. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a senior.
He had a strong postseason in the Section 1AA tournament and he helped the 13th-seeded Eagles win a pair of games and reach the section semifinals. He scored 22 points in a 100-84 season-ending loss to top-ranked Caledonia in the section semifinals.
D-E finished the season 15-14.
RCTC finished its 2019-20 season 26-6 and earned a berth in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament. The Yellowjackets lost in the national semifinals.
Austin's Agwa Nywesh has had a change of heart.
It was less than a month ago that the 6-foot-3 senior guard announced that he would play basketball at Division I Idaho State. Late last week, Nywesh said he will not attend Idaho State and will instead reopen his recruiting process.
"I knew that he was considering that he was de-committing, but obviously this is a decision that he and his family made," Austin coach Kris Fadness said.
Nywesh, who did not return calls seeking comment, had committed to Idaho State without ever visiting the campus.
"I’m re-opening my recruitment and exploring my options. I would like to thank Idaho State for the opportunity and I wish the best for them," Nywesh wrote on Twitter last week.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had only taken virtual tours of the campus and facilities.
"Obviously with the NCAA and the recruiting guidelines right now, it's not like players can come in and take visits at campuses," Fadness said. "It's not like coaches can get out and do home visits either. So I think the recruiting has really been hampered by different schools. They're all doing it online or over the phone right now. I think that's definitely impacted the way kids are being recruited."
Nywesh averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and a stellar 4.1 steals per game as a senior for the Packers.
"I don't know if him de-committing will generate some phone interest or not," Fadness said. "I can tell your once he committed (to Idaho State) that I did not receive contact from anybody else."
Another Austin senior, Moses Idris, will stay very close to home to start his college basketball career. Idris will play at Riverland Community College in Austin.
"Which is a good move," Fadness said. "He can stay in town and work on his academics and basketball and hopefully that will be a good move for him."
Idris is a 6-3 forward. He started the season with a hand injury suffered during the football season. After missing two games, Idris averaged 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.0 steals a game. Fadness said he "improved dramatically as the year went on."
Idris helped the Packers finish the season with a 23-5 record. Austin was set to play Albert Lea in the Section 1AAA championship game before the season was halted due to the coronavirus.
Riverland was ranked in the top 10 of the NJCAA Division III national poll for much of the 2019-20 season. The Blue Devils finished 24-5.
RCTC had five wrestlers from the 2019-20 season named NWCA/NJCAA Scholar All-Americans.
The five Scholar All-Americans for the Yellowjackets were Kenyon-Wanamingo grad Seth Brossard (liberal arts and science major), Gavin Christoffersen (business) of Mendota Heights, Parker Dobrocky (nursing) of Ramsey, Francis Fuenffinger (health sciences) of Hibbing and Brandon Kidd Jr. (engineering) of Shakopee. All five are freshmen.
The five also helped the Yellowjackets win the Division III national team title this season. Christopherson (184 pounds), Bossard (165) and Dobrockey (133) were named All-Americans for their finishes at the national tournament.
