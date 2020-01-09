Elgin native Carson Walch has been let go by the Philadelphia Eagles after coaching with the team for the past two seasons.
Walch spent the 2019 season as the Eagles' wide receiver coach after spending the 2018 season as the assistant wide receivers coach. Walch was one of two Eagles coaches fired on Thursday, the other being offensive coordinator Mike Groh. Groh had been the team's wide receiver coach in 2017 before becoming the offensive coordinator last season.
“It was not an easy decision for me to make and I appreciate everything that Mike Groh and Carson Walch contributed to the organization and to my staff,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in a release. “As I said (Wednesday), they were a big part of our success down the stretch this past season. This is one of the most difficult parts of the job and something that weighs on me, but ultimately I have to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the football team moving forward.”
Walch did not return a call seeking comment.
After winning the Super Bowl following the 2017 season, the Eagles returned to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons with Walch on the coaching staff. The Eagles beat Chicago in the wild-card round in 2018 and lost in the wild-card round to Seattle a week ago.
This was Walch's fourth season as a coach in the NFL. He was an assistant with the Chicago Bears in 2013-14. He also spent time as an assistant coach in the Canadian Football League with both Edmonton and Montreal.
The Eagles finished the 2019 regular season with a 9-7 record, which included a 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 13.
Philadelphia's receiving crew was banged up much of this season as Desean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor all missed games due to injuries. Jackson's the team's top down-field threat, missed most of the year.