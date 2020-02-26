Kerwin Engelhart is the former longtime activities director at Rochester John Marshall and later worked that job simultaneously at JM and Rochester Mayo. Engelhart, now 90, also served as the secretary of Region 1AA for 25 years after retiring as an activities director. He retired from that job five years ago. Engelhart, who coached the JM boys basketball team from 1960-66 before being named its activities director, remains devoted to high school sports and attends as many games each year as possible.
In June, Engelhart will celebrate 69 years of marriage with his wife, Doris. He says that she's put up with his avid attention to sports and is often reading when he is watching Green Bay Packers games on television. She’ll turn away from her book when Kerwin reacts noisily to big plays, saying, “Did something exciting just happen?”
You’ve been married for 68 years. What’s made it a special marriage?
ENGELHART: It is our togetherness, no question. Plus, we have a lot of mutal interests — and she has put up with me going to all of these sporting events over all these years.
How many high school basketball games have you been to this season?
ENGELHART: I’ve been to about six boys and girls games combined, which is way down from before. I’ve stopped driving at night, which has made things tougher. But I am hoping to get to the section tournament games. I’m lobbying for that.
What’s it like to be in complete retirement?
ENGELHART: I don’t like it. I am still really intrigued by high school sports. I could go to high school sporting events every day of the week and still enjoy it.
What was it like to simultaneously work as the JM and Mayo activities director, something you did for 10 years? You’d been entirely a JM guy before that.
ENGELHART: It went well and that was because of the support that I got from the administrations and coaches at both schools. I’d been known as a JM guy. But the people at Mayo accepted me really well and worked with me. The whole process could have been difficult, but it wasn’t because of the people I was working with.
What stands out to you about the current state of high school athletics?
ENGELHART: High school sports have changed so much in the last 10-15 years. That’s happened because the rules have changed. Now kids can finish one season and then right away join an AAU team after the season. Yould couldn’t do that before. And over the summer, (high school) coaches can work with you in different sports all the way until August. Those things have changed sports tremendously. The athletes today have made such progress.
Which sport do you see the most advancement in?
ENGELHART: Well, I follow basketball more than any of them. So, for instance, the offensive skills that kids have nowadays in basketball are tremendous. The oldtimers say that kids don’t play defense like they used to. Well, they don’t play as good a defense because defense was a lot easier when we played. Kids didn’t have the offensive skills then that they do now.
Any concerns about the way things have headed when it comes to travel sports, etc.
ENGELHART: My concern is for large families. What do you do with a kid from a large family who wants to go to all of those things and some of them are quite costly. That is my concern, that everyone gets the same opportunities.
What makes high school sports special?
ENGELHART: It’s that these kids are pure amateur performers. The majority of them are not going to play in college, and this will be their last experience of playing on a team, with the camaraderie that goes with it. You hope they enjoy it and have a great experience.