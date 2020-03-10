Two John Marshall grads recently had stellar finishes for their respective schools at Division I conference indoor championship meets in track and field.
Nicole Fautsch is a senior at Kentucky who is a weight thrower for the Wildcats' women's track and field team. She placed second at the Southeast Conference Indoor Championship in the shot put. In a meet held at Texas A&M, Fautsh had a runner-up finish with a toss of 53 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
Fautsch helped the Wildcats finish fifth in the team standings.
Simon Werven is a freshman on the Marquette men's track and field team. He also had a runner-up finish in an event during the Big East Conference Indoor Championship. Werven placed second in the heptathlon. There were only six competitors in the heptathlon, which features 10 different events, but Werven was competing in it for just the second time. And his score of 4,478 was seventh best in Marquette history for the event.
The Marquette men finished second in the meet to Villanova.
Mayo grad Kendall Pfrimmer runs for the Marquette women's track and field team. The sophomore is a distance runner and she took part in a pair of events at the Big East indoor meet. Pfrimmer posted personal bests in 3,000 (9:51) and 5,000 (17:20) meter runs.
The Marquette women also finished second in the Big East meet to Villanova.
The National High School Baseball Coaches Association has honored Century senior Logan Milene as one of the top players in Minnesota heading into the 2020 spring baseball season.
The NHSBCA has selected Milene as one of 23 preseason high school baseball All-Americans in Minnesota. All 23 players are seniors and Milene was the only area player selected.
He is a left-handed hitting catcher/outfielder for Century. Last year as a junior, Milene was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area Team when he hit .448 with nine doubles, 19 RBIs and 18 runs scored. He was also strong defensively and he helped the Panthers win a Big Nine Conference title and earn the top seed in Section 1AAAA.
Sophomores Ray Adams and Kong Kong of the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball have been named to the MCAC All-State team. The pair helped RCTC win the Region XIII championship and land a berth in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament, which will be held this Wednesday-Saturday on the RCTC campus.
Kong, a 6-foot-6 forward from Mankato, leads the Yellowjackets in both scoring (16.4 points a game) and rebounding (10-8 a game). He also averages 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks a game.
Adams, a John Marshall grad, is a 6-3 guard. He is second on the team in scoring (12.2) and rebounds (5.1). He leads the team in both assists (2.9) and steals (1.6).
Kong and Adams were also named to the All-Southern Division squad in the MCAC, along with teammate Jerome Cunningham. Cunningham, a freshman guard from Fridley, averages 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
RCTC (25-5) is ranked fourth in the nation and is the No. 4 seed heading into the 12-team NJCAA National Tournament. The Yellowjackets will open play in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Fillmore Central senior Emma Breitsprecher has signed a letter of intent to run track at Winona State. Breitsprecher has been a state qualifier each of the past four seasons.
She has excelled in hurdle events and has placed third in the Class A state meet in the 300 hurdles each of the past two seasons. She also placed fourth in the state in the 100 hurdles last spring as a junior.
She has been on the A Honor Roll at Fillmore as a freshman, junior and senior.
