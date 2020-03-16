Last Tuesday night, we were worried in the PB Sports department about how we were going to get everything covered.
It’s one of the best times of the year for athletes, coaches, fans and journalists, too.
It’s March Madness.
Our desks are full of brackets, our heads full of stats and scenarios.
Red Wing, Rochester Lourdes and Fillmore Central were getting ready to play in girls basketball state tournaments.
Blooming Priairie, Hayfield, Caledonia, Stewartville, Austin, Albert Lea, Rochester Mayo and Lakeville South were all preparing to play for Section 1 boys basketball championships at the Mayo Civic Center.
RCTC was getting ready to not only host, but play in, the NJCAA Division III men’s basketball national championships.
The Rochester Grizzlies were getting ready to embark on their postseason, with legitimate designs on a North American 3 Hockey League championship.
Forty-eight hours later we were worried about how we’ll fill the Sports section, with the COVID-19 outbreak causing sports organizations and conferences throughout the country to postpone or call off seasons, tournaments and championships.
We have plans now for how we’ll continue to fill the section. Lots of plans. If you see sports writers Pat Ruff, Guy Limbeck or Isaac Trotter, just ask them. Their email inbox has been filled with a list of story ideas long enough to rival Santa’s “nice” list. Taking away nothing from the concerns of the day, we understand that sometimes (all the time?) sports can be a great distraction, for at least a few minutes.
The journey that took us 180 degrees from one worry to the other was wild, wasn’t it?
From Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon, it was a 48 hours filled with shock, hope, the ideas of tournament games at all levels being held in empty arenas, and finally the reality that March Madness won’t happen this year.
Dominoes started to fall on Wednesday:
The NBA suspended its season and the Big Ten Conference canceled its men’s basketball tournament in the morning.
We began to think that high school sports, the NJCAA basketball tournament and the NA3HL hockey league would soon follow suit.
Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League took the step of limiting its state tournaments, announcing that only championship-bracket games would be played in girls basketball and adapted floor hockey state tournaments. Consolation brackets and third-place games were called off.
At almost the same time, Region 1A secretary Brad Johnson told PB reporter Guy Limbeck that the Section 1A and 1AA boys basketball championship games would go on as scheduled that night. Twenty minutes later the MSHSL said its state tournaments would be played with only an extremely limited number of fans from each participating school allowed in attendance.
The NCAA canceled all of its winter sports championships at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday, and 45 minutes later the NJCAA condensed the remainder of the Division III men’s basketball tournament, to have it completed by Friday evening, instead of Saturday.
That caused us to panic a bit, knowing that we likely wouldn’t get a story in Saturday’s paper if RCTC advanced to Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game. We also still assumed the Section 1AAA and 1AAAA boys basketball games would be played as scheduled that night, at 6 and 8 p.m.
A couple hours later, at roughly 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the MSHSL canceled the adapted floor hockey state tournament, ending the state-title dreams of the Rochester Raiders’ three seniors.
We went into Friday expecting to cover at least five games: Lourdes and Fillmore Central girls basketball teams at the state tournament, the Section 1AAA and 1AAAA boys basketball title games, and RCTC in the national semifinals.
Just minutes before the RCTC semifinal game was set to tip off at 11 a.m. Friday, we learned that the rest of the games we were set to report on that day had been called off. The MSHSL announced the cancellation of the rest of the winter season tournaments.
March Madness was over.
Limbeck and Ruff did a tremendous job of tracking down coaches and athletes from the teams whose seasons were cut short, all while knowing those coaches and players would be heartbroken. We, like many of you reading this, felt that heartbreak for them, too.
We know sports are not at the forefront of many people’s minds today, and won’t likely be in the weeks to come. Sports will still be there when the COVID-19 outbreak is under control and over.
But we’ll do our best to keep sports stories here — if or when you want or need them — throughout whatever happens in the days, weeks and months to come.
