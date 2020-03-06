Rochester native Dane Fischer is the first-year men’s basketball coach at the College of William & Mary, a Division I school located in Williamsburg, Va. William & Mary finished 14-17 last year. But under Fischer’s direction it is 21-10, which on Friday led to him being named the Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball Coach of the Year. Fischer’s team has a legitimate shot at winning their CAA post-season tournament, which would give them an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. William & Mary is 13-5 in conference play and begins its tournament Sunday where it is the No. 2 seed. The Tribe has never reached the NCAA Tournament.
Fischer graduated in 1998 from Rochester John Marshall, then was a standout point guard at Division III Ithaca College in New York. Before being hired by William & Mary, Fischer was an assistant coach for 16 years, with stops at Williams College, Rider, Bucknell and most recently George Mason. The 40-year-old Fischer is married to former Kentucky Academic All-American basketball player Chelsea Chowning. They have two children, 3-year-old daughter Camry and 1-year-old son Bennett.
When you were hired at William & Mary, a bunch of players transferred out, as is typical when a coach is replaced. What was your mindset when you took over?
FISCHER: The most important part for me was to get to know the players (who remained). I needed to spend time with them off the floor, so I had two separate individual meetings with every single guy. We talked about how we wanted to build the program and that our foundation would be our core values.
What are your core values?
FISCHER: We have five of them, and we spent a week on each of them this summer. They are “trust,” which you exhibit with consistent, reliable behavior. They are “hard work,” which is all about effort. They are “communication,” which is how you communicate verbally but also with your body language. They are “toughness,” which is about getting on the floor for loose balls, but is even more about mental toughness. And they are “focus,” which is the ability to compartmentalize, such as when you’re in class, you are thinking about class, not basketball.
How did you come up with those five?
FISCHER: I took them from Dave Paulsen, who I worked under at Williams, Bucknell and George Mason. He had them and I liked them. I want our players to know what matters to me and to know that those core values are a constant in our players’ minds, that this is who we are and how we operate.
Elaborate on the “mental toughness” value.
FISCHER: We define mental toughness as the ability to do the right thing when you need to do it. An example is when a guy is 1 for his last 6 shooting and is frustrated, does he have the mental toughness to get back on defense and play it like he’s supposed to play it.
In your situation, as a first-year coach, which of those five core values was the most important one to establish quickly?
FISCHER: I think as a new coach the biggest one to establish is trust. When a new coach comes in, any player in any program wonders how their team is going to play, what will the offense and defense be, what is the (coach’s) demeanor. There are so many questions there, that the players have to trust what we are doing and how we work. That is the biggest thing. The rest of it can be built once you establish that.
How long does it take to establish an athletic culture?
FISCHER: It takes a long time to build the team culture you want, and you can lose that culture in a second. That’s why you have to keep emphasizing it. I think our guys have done a great job with it this year. But those core values are really important if you want to operate as a team.
This is your first shot at being a head coach — and at a Division I college, no less. Has it met your expectations?
FISCHER: I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It is fun. Fun is a great word for it. That includes the challenges. I’ve really enjoyed the adversity, the discussions with my assistants about how to get a guy to be more effective, having individual meetings with players, helping guys with off-the-court issues. I’ve loved all of it.