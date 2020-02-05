Rochester Community and Technical College football coach Derrick Hintz is quite pleased with his massive 2020 recruiting class.
The RCTC coach has landed a class not only large in numbers, but large in stature. Among the more than 60 players that RCTC has signed for the 2020 season includes five players from Rochester.
"Mainly just Mayo guys," Hintz said. "We're light on local guys. We've had three years of that; all of the local guys aren't staying local."
Four of the five players from Rochester are Mayo grads. They include defensive backs Asa Cummings and Mabor Mabor, wide receiver Ethan Loehrer and defensive end/linebacker Carson Ties, a 2019 Mayo grad who is a transfer from Winona State. Loehrer suffered a knee injury during his senior season and is still recovering.
Hintz also landed John Marshall wide receiver Jared Poole.
The veteran RCTC coach is excited about this year's recruits, which hail from all over the country.
"We've got some absolute beasts coming," Hintz said. "If everyone signs and everyone shows up, this is the best signing class we've ever seen."
The coach said he expects about four or five players who were at Division I programs but decided to transfer to the junior college level. Hintz likes the quality at a variety of different positions, including the offensive line.
"Our commits on the offensive line are averaging 6-(feet)-6 and 333 (pounds)," Hintz said. "And that's the average. We have a 6-9, 380 and 6-7 and 360. And they're players, they're not just fat blobs; they move."
While the Yellowjackets have landed recruits from more than a dozen states, they also received commits from a number of Twin Cities-area players. That includes 6-foot-4 quarterback Daniel Griep of Minnetonka, wide receivers Yaach Chuol of Circle Pines, Darrin Dalton of Brooklyn Park, Deleon Gardner of Minneapolis and Avont Shannon of Coon Rapids; linebacker DJ Doyen of Prior Lake; defensive linemen Michael Ayeni of Andover, Cade Feist of Oakdale and Keylan Jackson of St. Paul; defensive backs Tavian Laden of Lakeville South and Shakiran Williams of Cook Rapids; and linebacker Malachi Mitchell of Brooklyn Park.
Among the recruits is also linebacker Ethan Rokoura of Australia.
"I think we got 67 right now," Hintz said of the recruiting class. "But again, they have to commit and they have to show up. It's the same every year.
"We've also got 63 guys working out with us right now on campus," Hintz said of veteran players. "I can't ever remember having that many guys in January."
RCTC 2020 recruits
Michael Ayeni (DL, Andover), Mykel Blaylock (OL, Arlington, Texas), Christian Boyd (OL, Memphis, Tenn.), Jesse Cannon (OL, Bradenton, Fla.), Asa Cummings (DB, Rochester Mayo), Bryce Christensen (OL, North Logan, Utah), Yaach Chuol (WR, Circle Pines), Meshach Cole (TE, Mayflower, Ark.), Zachary Cowan (QB, Nephi, Utah), Brayden Crotz (WR, Phoenix), Darrin Dalton (WR, Brooklyn Park), Andrew Dickinson (OL, St. Clair Shores, Mich.), Devan Diggins (DB, Greer, S.C.), DJ Doyen(LB, Prior Lake), Emory Duggar (LS, Baton Rouge, La.),
Cade Feist (DL, Oakdale), Felix Foucher (OL, Romulus, Mich.), Deleon Gardner (WR, Minneapolis), Paxton Gluch (RB, Altoona, Wis.), Malik Golden (DL, St. Petersburg, Fla.), Justice Grant (DB, Sierra Vista, Ariz.), Maurice Green (DB, Fort Pierce, Fla.), Daniel Griep (QB, Minnetonka), Jake Holland (DB, Danville, N.H.), Broderick Howard (OL, Montgomery, Ala.), Dylan Ingram (RB, Memphis, Tenn.), Keylan Jackson (DL, St. Paul), Jamontae Jean (WR, Atlanta), Daeon Johnson (DB, Romulus, Mich.),
Winyorri Kelly (OL, Tampa), Tuoyon King (DL, Coon Rapids), Tavian Laden (DB, Lakeville South), Darion Lee (DB, San Bernardino, Calif.), Ethan Loehrer (WR, Rochester Mayo), Mason Luna (TE, Corpus Christi, Texas), Mabor Mabor (DB, Rochester Mayo), Tyler Martineau (OL, Malden, Maine), Hasan Mitchell (WR, New Orleans), Malachi Mitchell (LB, Brooklyn Park), Kris Mulinga (WR, Fayetteville, Ark.), Braxton Murphy (OL, Eldora, Iowa), Jared Poole (WR, Rochester John Marshall), Tyree Ready (LB, Romulus, Mich.), Michael Reed (OL, Bangor, Wis.), Ethan Rokoura (LB, Canberra Australia),
Cavin Russell (QB, Minco, Okla.), Zyquavious Scruggs (DL, St. Petersburg, Fla.), Noah Sellers (OL, Rantoul, Ill.), Avont Shannon (WR, Coon Rapids), Daon Thomas (OL, Fort Pierce, Fla.), Carson Ties (DL/LB, Rochester Mayo), Michael Turner (LB, Boaz, Ala.), Julian Villanueva (OL, Tucson, Ariz.), Caleb Wade (DL, Little Rock, Ark.), Amari Ward (OL, Lake Wales, Fla.), Treyven Washington (DL, Fredericksburg, Va.), Enrico Weathington (DL, Ferndale, Mich.), Andrew Wells (LB, Park Falls, Wis.), Ralpheal Williams (WR, Clayton, Ala.),
Shakiran Williams (DB, Coon Rapids), Simuelle Williams (TE, Milwaukee, Wis.), Holdan Wilson (RB, Spanish Fort, Ala.), Temon Wilson (WR, Boaz, Ala.), Trey Yowe (OL, Calera, Ala.), Javier Walker (DL, Clayton, Ala.).