ROCHESTER – Jerome Cunningham has come off the bench for all 20 games this season for Rochester Community and Technical College.
But he was the best player on the floor in the first half against Minnesota West Community and Technical College, so Brian LaPlante left Cunningham in the game to start the second half.
That savvy move helped RCTC win their third game in a row. Cunningham scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, to spark the Yellowjackets while star forward Kong Kong battled foul trouble.
RCTC used a 21-5 run to start the second half and cruised to an 82-67 victory.
Kong entered the night leading the Yellowjackets in scoring at 16.2 points per game. But he was held scoreless in the first half, and Minnesota West was able to stay in the game thanks to the 3-point shooting of Christofer Morales and the dominance of 6-foot-8 big man Emmanuel Akot.
But in the second half, Cunningham and the rest of the Yellowjackets weren't going to be denied. The 6-foot-4 freshman from Fridley wasn’t fazed by Akot’s length. At one point, Cunningham scored six consecutive points. He capped off his personal 6-0 run with a thunderous right-handed slam.
When Minnesota East cut RCTC’s lead to 70-56, LaPlante immediately delivered drew up another play for Cunningham, and he delivered an easy bucket to stretch the lead back out to 16. With less than a minute remaining, Cunningham threw down another big jam in transition and got a standing ovation from his teammates as he left the game.
Ray Adams was terrific all game long. He finished with 17 points. Karmoga Lero chipped in 13 points thanks to three triples.
RCTC improved to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play. The Yellowjackets are 9-2 at home this season.
Minnesota East fell to 9-6 and 2-4 in conference play. Morales finished with 15 points, while Akot added 12. Xavier Dixon had 10.
Here are five takeaways from the game.
1. Cunningham’s breakout performance wasn't a fluke
LaPlante wasn’t surprised when Cunningham erupted for 25 points to lead RCTC to a 15-point victory over Minnesota West. He’s seen this coming.
“He’s been playing really good basketball for the last couple of weeks,” LaPlante said.
Cunningham had it all going. The freshman is only 6-foot-4, but he plays way bigger. At times, Minnesota West’s 6-foot-9 big man Emmanuel Akot would take the defensive assignment on Cunningham, but it didn’t bother him one bit.
He’s used to finishing over bigger defenders.
“My mindset was, ‘I know he’s bigger than me,’ but I have to try and get a foul or pump fake and get around him and be crafty,” Cunningham said. “I love the right hook, but I also have to have a counter move. Everything was working tonight.”
Cunningham finished 12-of-14 from the floor, while also ripping down nine rebounds and dishing out two assists. Five of his nine rebounds were offensive boards.
Cunningham has now scored at least nine points in the last four games. Cunningham is averaging 14.5 points per game in the last four contests, and his efficiency numbers are through the roof.
“I just have gained more confidence,” Cunningham said. “Coach has been playing me more, and that’s just given me the faith that I can go out there and do what I need to do. My teammates have been finding me. It’s been really good.”
On the season, Cunningham is now shooting 63 percent from the floor. Cunningham didn’t take one forced or out-of-control shot all night.
“I try to take the best shot and play team basketball at all times,” Cunningham said. “When I’m open they find me, so when they’re open, I try to find them.”
2. No Kong Kong, no problem
Kong has been RCTC’s best overall player this entire year. Through 19 games, Kong is the only player with over 300 points. He’s also averaging a team-high 10.8 rebounds to go along with 40 blocks.
Adams was the only other Yellowjackets who was averaging more than 10 points per game. But he did absolutely nothing against Minnesota West, and still, RCTC was able to win comfortably 82-67.
That speaks volumes.
It wasn’t that Kong played bad. He just couldn’t ever get into an offensive rhythm because he was saddled with foul trouble throughout the first half. Kong finished with five points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes. He shot 1-for-5 from the field.
But Cunningham’s contributions were absolutely huge. Adams stepped up with 17 points, and backcourt mates Lero and Jah got things rolling in the second half.
Kong has been a huge part of RCTC’s success this season. That’s not going to change. But if the supporting cast can win a ballgame when Kong’s not having his A+ performance, then RCTC can hang with anybody.
“Kong is a really big piece of what we do. On nights where he might not be feeling it, we all have to pick it up,” Cunningham said. “He picks up the slack for us when we’re not playing well. But tonight, he showed that he’s a good teammate because he wasn’t seeking his shots and was staying in the game. That really speaks volumes about him.”
3. Yellowjackets defense sparks rout
In the first half, Minnesota West shot 37 percent from the floor and drained six triples. They trailed RCTC just 38-36 at intermission.
But the Yellowjackets tightened the screws defensively in the second half. Minnesota West shot just 31 percent from the floor and 3-of-13 from downtown.
RCTC has been a pretty solid defensive team all season, holding opponents to 73 points per game.
Minnesota West finished with 67 points, but a large majority of that came in garbage time. At one point, RCTC had a 70-47 lead with 7:43 left in the game.
Meaning for the first 12 minutes of the second half, RCTC held Minnesota West to just 13 points.
Jah swiped two steals, while Ben Jackson, Antonio Maddox and Adams each had one pilfer. Then, Kong blocked two shots in the second half too.
LaPlante’s gameplan was to speed up Minnesota West, and that worked pretty well because they took rushed shots. The 3-pointers were falling in the first half which kept it close. But RCTC’s superb second-half defense didn’t allow those good looks which is why they were able to win their third consecutive game.
4. Rebounding edge tells the story
RCTC improved to 15-5 overall because they killed Minnesota West on the boards. Plain and simple.
RCTC out-rebounded Minnesota West 42-34. They ripped down 14 offensive rebounds, and turn those into 24 second-chance points.
RCTC continues to play good defense and win the rebounding battle, which is why they are 10 games above .500.
When the Yellowjackets tally at least 40 rebounds, they are 10-2 this season. Kong’s led the way, averaging well over 10 rebounds per game, but on Wednesday, they got contributions from everyone.
Cunningham had nine. Devin Melzer, Adams and Kong all had five. Lero and Maddox ripped down four apiece. Even Jah got in on the fun with three rebounds.
RCTC dominating the boards was pretty impressive considering Akot was the tallest player on the floor by four or five inches. The 6-foot-9 forward did manage nine rebounds, but RCTC was able to neutralize him and tucker Akot out with their relentless pace.
5. Karmoga Lero turning into X-factor
When Lero scores in double figures, RCTC is 7-0 this year. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. When Lero is on his game, RCTC just looks so much better.
He was razor-sharp against Minnesota West. Lero was 5-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc on Wednesday. He scored 13 points and added four rebounds, two assists and one block.
Lero has scored in double figures in three straight games, and his 3-point stroke has come alive. He’s made three triples in two of the last three games.
Largo nailed seven 3-pointers in the 95-86 victory over Bay College in late December. If that dangerous shooting stroke returns, RCTC’s offense could really be sizzling.
Lero’s ability to stretch the floor gives Kong and Adams so much more room inside. It allows Jah to slice and dice his way to the cup. And it gives the Yellowjackets so much momentum.
If he can keep it up, Lero could change the ceiling of RCTC’s season.
Rochester Community and Technical College 82, Minnesota West Community and Technical College 67
MINNESOTA WEST COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE (67)
Christofer Morales 15 P, 3 3-PT; Jaimon Cheek 7 P, 2 3-PT; Xavier Dixon 10 P; Elijah Williams 5 P; Emmanuel Akot 12 P; Christophe Bwanya 4 P; Jacquez Stoudemire 4 P; Montrez Hearon 2 P; Emmanuel Tor 8 P
ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE (82)
Antonio Maddox 5 P; Mickey Jah 11 P; Kong Kong 5 P; Ray Adams 17 P; Devin Melzer 2 P; Eljah Flenorl 3 P; Jerome Cunningham 25 P; Karmoga Lero 13 P, 3 3-PT; Ben Jackson 1 P
Halftime: RCTC 36, MWTC 34
Free throws: RCTC: 6-13, MWTC 8-14
Three-point goals: RCTC 6, MWTC 9