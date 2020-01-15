Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS INTO THURSDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM LIKELY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .WIND CHILLS THIS EVENING WERE ALREADY IN THE 20 TO 25 BELOW ZERO RANGE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. THESE WILL CONTINUE TO DROP WITH VALUES OF 20 TO 30 BELOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OF 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO INTO THURSDAY MORNING. HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES AND A GLAZE OF ICE ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH- CENTRAL WISCONSIN. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH SATURDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, THROUGH 9 AM CST THURSDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&