Todd Johnson is honest about it.
He says no, he didn’t imagine former Austin girls basketball player Ruth Koang would ever raise her game to this level.
But here she is, a few months away from becoming a part of the University of Alabama basketball team. The 6-feet-4 Koang announced her commitment to the Crimson Tide on March 20.
“The perseverance that was necessary for her to get to Alabama (says a lot),” said Johnson, who coached Koang at Austin High as a freshman and sophomore, before she spent her final two high school years in Rochester, N.Y., her place of birth. “Ruth worked hard to get there. This is exciting. It’s going to be fun to watch her on television. We get the SEC (Southeast Conference) Network.”
Koang had shown lots of promise during her playing days with the Packers, though Johnson didn’t see her really commit to the sport until her sophomore year.
“Ruth wasn’t a hard worker at first,” Johnson said. “She was always one to joke around. But then she saw teammates who were hard workers, and she bought into that.”
Koang agrees.
“In the early years I wasn’t as serious,” she said. “But then I started to play AAU basketball, going against some of the best players in Minnesota and the Midwest, and I saw how badly they wanted it. And I saw what basketball could do for me, with (a potential free college) education. Plus, my love for the game just really grew over the years.”
Koang was All-Big Nine Conference as a sophomore when she averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds.
And then she was gone.
“It was disappointing when she told us she was leaving (for Rochester, N.Y.),” Johnson said.
After two years in Rochester, the second one void of basketball after fracturing her left foot, Koang discovered late her senior year that a math class she’d taken didn’t meet the criteria to get her into a four-year college. This, after being all but set to play at Virginia Tech.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do then,” Koang said. “I didn’t have the money to pay for college.”
A phone conversation with Cayla Petree saved her. The head women’s basketball coach at South Plains Community College, a Division I junior college, convinced Koang to pack her bags for the Levelland, Texas, school.
Koang says that while the road there was difficult, it was worth it.
“It took me a long time to acclimate,” Koang said. “I thought junior college basketball was going to be easy. But it wasn’t. Our coach was tough and expected a lot out of me. There were about three different times that I told her I was going to quit. The conditioning workouts were so hard. I couldn’t get past it mentally.”
Eventually she acclimated. And eventually Koang came to embrace her coach.
“I loved her,” Koang said. “She wanted the best for all of us. She was hard on us, but she wouldn’t have been if she didn’t care. She knew how to push us.”
Petree, named Junior College Coach of the Year this past season after leading her team to a 32-1 record and a No. 1 national ranking, certainly raised Koang’s game.
The lanky sophomore averaged 11 points and seven rebounds this season for South Plains, while shooting a lofty 60 percent from the field. She did it on a team loaded with talent, including a player who’s signed with LSU and another who’s headed to Texas Christian.
And then there is Koang, who’s Alabama bound.
Koang says she is confident in her game and ready. She’s also thankful and with one person particularly in mind, her mother.
“I wanted to get that scholarship for my family, and especially my mom, who’s sacrificed so much,” Koang said. “Whenever I wanted to quit, I’d come back to my dorm room and think about her. She never got an opportunity for the education I’m getting.”