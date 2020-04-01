Owen King is coming home. The former Caledonia star is transferring to Winona State after playing two years at South Dakota State.
King had a rock-solid freshman year at South Dakota State, averaging 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. King played in 33 games. But he only played in 17 games last season, averaging just 1.1 points and 1.0 rebound per game.
But King undoubtedly has plenty of game, and he’ll join a Winona State team that went 18-12 in 2019-20.
King finished his illustrious Caledonia career with a school-record 2,437 career points. King averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game as a senior. He led the Warriors to runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2018. He made it to the state tournament in four of his five years.
He was also a star quarterback for Caledonia. He was named the 2018 Associated Press Minnesota Football High School Player of the Year as a senior while throwing for over 2,800 yards with 45 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns.
He led Caledonia to three straight Class 2A state championships and went 41-0 over his final three years.
King’s younger brothers, Noah and Eli, were stars of Caledonia’s 28-1 squad this season. Noah, a senior point guard, was originally committed to South Dakota State but he decomitted in early January. Noah broke Owen’s scoring record at Caledonia.
Eli is already on Division I coaches’ radars after a monster sophomore season.