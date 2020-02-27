Xander Lamppa has always had certain elite skills that have drawn the attention of hockey coaches and scouts.
His hands, his vision on the ice and his ability to make plays with or without time and space have always stood out about the 2018 Rochester John Marshall graduate.
But Lamppa, now in his second season with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League, has stood out this season to veteran coach P.K. O'Handley for different reasons.
“I think Xander, for a young guy, he’s very clear that he wants to be a player and he wants to see if he can make a living at it,” O’Handley told the Post Bulletin last month. “With that goal in mind he’s approached his training and practices and games with a professional mindset.
“He has the intelligence and hockey IQ of a pro. He’s a student of the game and it’s slowed down for him this year. That’s what will make him not only a good college player, but a good pro.”
In other words, Lamppa has worked just as hard to improve his weaknesses as he has to improve on his already-elite skills.
That hard work paid off on Thursday, when Lamppa announced his commitment to play Division I college hockey at Penn State University.
"This year, we’ve seen growth from Xander in several parts of his game, but particularly as a playmaker," Black Hawks General Manager Shane Fukushima said on Thursday. "His strong season drew a lot of attention, but Xander was very patient and didn’t rush the process. I know this is something he looked forward to for some time."
In his second season with Waterloo, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Lamppa has developed into one the top playmakers in the top junior hockey league in the country. He has 14 goals and 42 points in 44 games so far this season. His points total is tied for 16th in the USHL, while his assists total (28) is tied for ninth-best in the league.
He leads Waterloo in points (42), assists (28), power-play goals (6) and power-play points (11).
O'Handley told the Post Bulletin in January that scouts' lone concern with Lamppa has been his skating. But O'Handley pushed that worry aside, noting Lamppa has worked hard to improve his skating and continues to work at it on a daily basis.
"His puck skills, stick skills and his hands are elite," O’Handley said last month about Lamppa, who turns 20 in April. "Those are attributes not a lot of guys have anymore. And he thinks the game at an elite level. He can think the game and he puts those thoughts into action."
Lamppa recorded 33 goals and 82 points in two seasons at John Marshall, from 2015-17. He played his senior year of high school with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League, where he had 11 goals and 20 points in 46 games.
He put up seven goals and 26 points in 58 games a year ago for Waterloo, and has flourished this season, his second in the USHL.
"I’ve gotten faster and gained the confidence to make plays," Lamppa said in an interview in late January. "I’m meshing well with my linemates (Jacob Jeannette and Patrick Guzzo). We’re all over 6-feet and play the same style. We like to grind teams out down low and wear them down, protect the puck."